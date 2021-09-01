Harry Cobden reaches 500-winner landmark at Uttoxeter with victory on Vision Des Flos for Colin Tizzard

Harry Cobden, 22, began career in 2015 and has already passed 500 winners, collecting over £8m in prize money; Cobden promises to "have a good go" at reaching AP McCoy (4,348) and Richard Johnson's (3,819) winning records

Wednesday 1 September 2021 17:04, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Harry Cobden celebrated his 500th UK winner on Vision Des Flos at Uttoxeter on Wednesday and the 22-year-old rider says he will have a 'good go' at reaching the records of Richard Johnson and AP McCoy

Harry Cobden already has one eye on the records of AP McCoy and Richard Johnson after reaching the career landmark of 500 British jumps winners on Vision Des Flos at Uttoxeter.

Cobden, stable jockey for multiple champion trainer Paul Nicholls, has passed the milestone at the age of 22 - having begun his career in 2015 when he rode two winners and a runner-up in his first three races.

Since then, he has made a remarkable rise through the ranks at a young age - registering his first Grade One success on Irving for Nicholls in the 2016 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

AP McCoy (4,348) and Richard Johnson (3,819) are well clear as the all-time most successful jump jockeys, but Cobden has been heavily tipped to challenge at the top.

Reflecting on his achievement, Cobden told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm obviously very pleased with that. I'm only 22 so it's happened quite quickly.

Trending

"I'm not sure I'll be carrying on as long as Dicky [Richard Johnson] but I'll have a good go.

"I'm fortunate that I've got plenty of good horses to ride and long may it continue."

Also See:

Harry Cobden career stats

Winners - 500

Rides - 2,455

Win percentage - 20.37%

Prize-money - £8.04m

Cobden was crowned champion conditional jockey at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, while the following year he landed his first Cheltenham Festival success aboard the Colin Tizzard-trained Kilbricken Storm in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Further career highlights to date include winning the 2018 King George VI Chase at Kempton aboard Nicholls' Clan Des Obeaux - who also provided him with his most recent top-level victory in the Betway Bowl at Aintree in April.

He kept things simple on Tizzard's Vision Des Flos, leading from an early stage in a field of just three for the Bresbet Foundation Handicap Chase and then seeing off the determined challenge of Zoffee in the straight to win by two and a quarter lengths as the 5-4 favourite.

Nicholls' assistant Harry Derham was among those to voice their congratulations to Cobden.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Derham wrote on Twitter: "A brilliant achievement for a man as young as Harry to have ridden his 500th winner of his career at Uttoxeter today, I have no doubt there will be many many more to come.

"On the upcoming jumps season, Cobden said: "I'm riding out for Paul (Nicholls) three or four times a week and he's gone hard again this summer, buying some nice new and young horses. It's very exciting."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q