Jessica Harrington fined €2,000 for Galway Festival mix-up with wrong horse winning two-year-old maiden

Three-year-old Aurora Princess mistakenly entered in two-year-old maiden at Galway Festival in place of intended runner Alizarine and won; stewards disqualified the winner, with Twinkle awarded the race; Jessica Harrington blamed "human error"

Thursday 2 September 2021 13:45, UK

Jessica Harrington pictured during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at the Curragh
Image: Jessica Harrington pictured during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at the Curragh

Jessica Harrington has been fined €2,000 for the mix-up which saw the wrong horse land a two-year-old maiden at the Galway Festival.

Alizarine appeared to have run out an impressive winner of the Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Fillies Maiden on her racecourse bow on July 27, but it later transpired that the three-year-old Aurora Princess had mistakenly run in the juvenile's place.

The Galway stewards disqualified the winner, meaning favourite Twinkle was awarded the seven-furlong contest, and Aurora Princess was then declared a non-runner in the caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap over an extended mile later on the card.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Harrington issued a full apology on the day for what she described as "human error" - and at a hearing of the referrals committee of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, she accepted responsibility for the mistake.

The committee heard one of Harrington's grooms, Caolan Byrne, was working at the races for the first time and was being guided through the process by Eddie Tobin.

Trending

He stated that he was responsible for saddling Alizarine for the second race - and that when he returned with the saddle after Shane Foley weighed out, the horse was presented to him in their stable with the bridle on. He said that he had never previously seen Alizarine, because it was set to be her debut, and he had no reason to think it was not her.

Harrington 's travelling head lad Niall Amond added he was unaware of any identity issue until he was about to saddle a runner in the third race when veterinary assistant Derek Cullen informed him that the microchip being read on the winner of Race Two was that of Aurora Princess and not Alizarine. He concluded that this was just a freak accident.

Also See:

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

At a separate hearing, 19 of the 20 jockeys riding in the Guinness Galway Hurdle on July 29 were handed a one-day suspension following problems at the start.

The only one not banned was Denis O'Regan, because he was a late jockey change and not involved in the first instance of the riders not complying with the starter's instructions.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q