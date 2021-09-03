Champagne Stakes: The Queen's Sandown winner Reach For The Moon set for Doncaster date next Saturday

Reach For The Moon emerged as Classic prospect with impressive victory in Solario Stakes at Sandown last month; John Warren, The Queen's racing manager: "The more education going into Group Ones the better"; watch the St Leger Festival at Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing, September 8-11

Friday 3 September 2021 15:52, UK

Dettori says Reach For The Moon is getting better with each race
Image: Reach For The Moon was an impressive winner at Sandown last month

Reach For The Moon looks likely to make his next appearance in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday week.

Runner-up to Aidan O'Brien's star juvenile Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, John and Thady Gosden's colt has since carried the colours of the Queen to impressive victories at Newbury and Sandown - most recently dominating in the Solario Stakes.

Speaking after Reach For The Moon's stablemate Saga opened his account at Ascot on Friday, the Queen's racing manager John Warren reported the son of Sea The Stars to be in rude health ahead of a potential outing on Town Moor.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "Reach For The Moon is in really good form. He had a good blow yesterday (Thursday) and I think we're all just getting our heads around his next start.

"He's got an entry in the Champagne Stakes next week, so I think we'll be looking strongly at that to see whether or not that's where he ought to go next.

Her Majesty The Queen and Frankie Dettori in the parade ring at Royal Ascot with Reach For The Moon
Image: Her Majesty The Queen and Frankie Dettori in the parade ring at Royal Ascot with Reach For The Moon

"He's a horse that needs keeping on top of himself as he's full of himself.

"I think John and Thady and Frankie (Dettori) think it wouldn't do him any harm to come out again and get a bit streetwise if he's going to be a Group One horse - the more education going into Group Ones the better.

Sky Sports Racing analyst Jamie Lynch says the Queen’s Reach For The Moon became racing’s most prized possession with victory in the Solario Stakes

"There's a strong possibility that we'll take a good, hard look at the Champagne."

Reach For The Moon is second-favourite for next year's Derby with most bookmakers, behind his Ascot conqueror Point Lonsdale.

Her Majesty The Queen's racing manager John Warren says they will bring impressive Ascot winner Saga along slowly this season, with a potential Listed target next

While Warren admits it would be fantastic for Her Majesty to have another leading candidate for the Epsom showpiece, in what will be Platinum Jubilee year, he is keen not to look too far ahead at this stage.

He said: "I think the horse is going to have to tell us. We can predict all day long what the horse might end up doing next year.

"The Queen will have an important input, but I think this year will give us a good indication whether he's Group One class.

"We all want to get ahead of ourselves, but I suppose the Group Ones later in the year will tell us whether we're on track for that (the Derby) and then next spring we'll have to see if we're a miler or a mile-and-a-quarter horse or a mile-and-a-half horse."

