Doncaster Cup: Stradivarius heads 16-strong field for Friday feature on Town Moor after Lonsdale Cup victory

Stradivarius could go for second Doncaster Cup win after 2019 success; John and Thady Gosden's seven-year-old won third Lonsdale Cup at York last month; Trueshan among 15 potential rivals; watch every race of the St Leger Festival live on Sky Sports Racing from September 8-11

Saturday 4 September 2021 14:48, UK

Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes on Stradivarius during Coolmore Nunthorpe day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse. Picture date: Friday August 20, 2021. See PA story RACING York. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Image: Stradivarius could go for a second Doncaster Cup on Friday

Superstar stayer Stradivarius heads 16 high-class entries for Friday's Doncaster Cup.

John and Thady Gosden's popular gelding could bid for a second victory in the Town Moor showpiece, having struck gold in 2019.

The seven-year-old was last seen bagging his third win in the Lonsdale Cup at York last month, adding to his collection of big-race victories which includes three Gold Cups at Royal Ascot, four Goodwood Cups and two Yorkshire Cups.

Stradivarius was made to pull out all the stops by Spanish Mission on his latest appearance, coming out on top by only a head after a titanic tussle on the Knavesmire, although Andrew Balding's charge will not renew rivalry on this occasion.

Alan King has entered Goodwood Cup winner Trueshan, while Henry de Bromhead's mare Lismore would be a fascinating challenger. She has not been seen since winning the Henry II Stakes at Sandown in May.

Spanish Mission, left, is beaten by Stradivarius in a thrilling finish to the Lonsdale Cup at York
Image: Stradivarius (right) beat Spanish Mission in a thrilling Lonsdale Cup at York last month

Further competition comes in the shape of three strong Joseph O'Brien representatives - Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment, Master Of Reality and the prolific Baron Samedi.

David Simcock's Rodrigo Diaz is being aimed at the Melbourne Cup after his runner-up finish in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes and could feature - as could Tony Mullins' Gold Cup second Princess Zoe.

The main supporting race on day three of Doncaster's St Leger Festival is the Group Two Flying Childers Stakes.

The five-furlong contest gives the opportunity for speedy juveniles to prove their worth at Group Two level and an interesting renewal looks in store, with Richard Hannon's Prix Morny fourth Armor setting the standard.

Corazon was a Group Three winner in France during the week for George Boughey and has been given an entry, as has Chipotle by Eve Johnson Houghton. The youngster won the Brocklesby on the opening day of the season at Doncaster and had his latest start against his elders in the Nunthorpe Stakes.

Also on the card is the Listed Cazoo Flying Scotsman Stakes - won by none other than Frankel in 2010, when it was a conditions race.

Among the 16 possibles is the Richard Hannon-trained Razzle Dazzle, who impressed in victory last time out at Newmarket.

Hugo Palmer went to York's Ebor meeting with high hopes for Dubawi Legend and he could bid to bounce back after his disappointing Acomb run.

