St Leger Festival: Hollie Doyle hoping Faisal can provide fast start and looking forward to rare Henry de Bromhead link-up

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle previews her four rides on the opening day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster, including a rare link-up with Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Gorgeous Faisal out to defend unbeaten record

The gorgeous FAISAL puts his unbeaten record on the line on the opening day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster when he reappears in the I Love Julie Parkes Handicap (4.30).

John and Thady Gosden have done a great job with the big, imposing son of Golden Horn, who hasn't been the easiest to train but is a perfect three out of three going into this 10-furlong contest.

Faisal made a winning reappearance over this trip at Windsor at the end of May but hasn't raced since. He's had his issues so needs plenty of time between his races, but this looks a good opportunity for him to boost his profile further.

The big galloping test that Doncaster presents is very much in his favour and I'm not concerned about carrying top weight of 10st. He's a big horse who won't be burdened by it.

Racing in the colours of my boss Imad Alsagar, he's only gone up 3lb for his Windsor success and off a mark of 98 I'm still convinced there's a lot more to play with.

Image: Hollie Doyle has ridden Faisal to each of his three career wins for Imad Alsagar

Irish filly a fascinating contender

Irish raider WREN'S BREATH is a fascinating contender for the Group Three Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies' Stakes (3.25) at Doncaster.

On paper, it looks a stiff ask for Henry de Bromhead's filly but she certainly won't be coming over just for a day out. The daughter of Elzaam got on top late to win a Listed fillies' race over six furlongs at Naas on only her second start and on that evidence looks sure to relish the extra furlong.

Ivan Furtado's Just Beautiful sets a demanding standard for my filly to aspire to. She is top rated on 110 after running a big race in defeat in the Group One Falmouth Stakes and then going close in this grade in France last time.

I expect Just Beautiful to make the running from her low draw. I'm on the opposite side from stall 11 but hope my filly can conjure the kind of strong finish she produced at Naas off what should be a strong gallop.

Image: Wren's Breath wins at Naas under Gary Carroll

Charlton newcomer looks exciting

Roger Charlton clearly rates newcomer CHEF DE PARTIE quite highly to be sending him up to Doncaster for his debut in the Class Two British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (2.20).

He'll be taking on some well-bred rivals from top stables but his own pedigree entitles him to be useful in his own right. He's a half-brother to my old friend Extra Elusive and Group Two winner Ajaya from the family of Cityscape, who Roger enjoyed so much success with.

Starting out over this straight mile looks ideal for the son of Siyouni who will hopefully be ready to do the business after Roger and his team have been so patient with him.

Force is with me in opening nursery

Nigel Tinkler has his team in sparkling form so it's good to get the call-up for his runner FORCE ELEVEN in the opening race of this year's St Leger Festival, the Take The Reins Nursery Handicap (1.45) at Doncaster.

He races in this grade for the first time off a light weight of just 8st and whilst he clearly needs to improve to get closer to Musselburgh victor Bullet Force, I'm hoping he can do himself credit off an opening mark of 69.

He is best judged on his second start at Newcastle when he ran on well to be a closing fifth over a stiff six. Judged on that, the step up to seven furlongs should be in his favour.

Familiar weather watch for Trueshan

Image: Doyle smiles as Goodwood Cup winner Trueshan is led back into the winner's enclosure

It's a familiar situation with my Goodwood Cup hero TRUESHAN ahead of Friday's possible showdown with Stradivarius in the Group Two Doncaster Cup (2.40).

Yet again we will be watching the skies in hope that enough rain falls on Town Moor to ease the quick conditions.

His trainer Alan King tells me you wouldn't have known he'd had a race after winning at Goodwood, when the weather gods smiled on us.

Trueshan won't be risked on fast ground and if he's unable to take his chance our attention will turn to a defence of his Long Distance Cup crown at Ascot next month when conditions will hopefully be more predictable.

Fast ground put paid to Glen's hopes

Like Trueshan, another of my favourite horses GLEN SHIEL thrives on soft ground but we were out of luck at Haydock Park on Saturday when the Group One Sprint Cup was run on a fast surface.

It was apparent early in the race that Glen wouldn't be able to let himself down on that going. He's such a big horse who hits the ground so heavily.

His trainer Archie Watson and his owners Hambleton Racing were entitled to give it a shot as he ran respectably on quickish ground in the July Cup, but the good to firm description was always going to be a worry.

Thankfully he's none the worse for his run. I looked after him and he seemed chirpy enough when I saw him at Archie's on Tuesday morning. He will now head to Ascot on Champions Day in a bid to follow up his wonderful victory in the big sprint 12 months ago.