Royal Lodge Stakes: Royal Patronage handed Newmarket mission as connections decide against Champagne Stakes

Royal Patronage is to head for the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes later this month following his surprise Group Three victory at York.

Connections of the Mark Johnston-trained colt feel the Acomb Stakes scorer will relish the step up to a mile for the Group Two contest at Newmarket on September 25.

However, they did think of supplementing the Wootton Bassett colt for the Champagne Stakes over seven furlongs at Doncaster on Saturday.

"We did consider the Champagne. We didn't have him in there, I think it closed before he won the Acomb, so we were toying with the idea of supplementing," said Harry Herbert, racing manager for owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

"That is a very hot race and looking at his pedigree and everything, I think we will probably go for the Royal Lodge and go that route with him."

He added: "He gave everyone a great thrill at York. He's obviously a very exciting prospect and we'll learn more about him at Newmarket. He's very well."