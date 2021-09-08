St Leger Festival: Stradivarius and Trueshan set to clash in Doncaster Cup with rain expected on Town Moor

Stradivarius could finally clash with Trueshan as he bids for a second Doncaster Cup win on Town Moor on Friday.

John and Thady Gosden's charge will be making his third trip to the Yorkshire track, having won this race in 2019 and finished a close third in the 2017 St Leger on his only other visit to the venue.

Having disappointed when finishing fourth in his challenge for a fourth Gold Cup win at Ascot in June, Stradivarius returned to winning form with a narrow victory over Spanish Mission in the Lonsdale Cup at York last month.

The Grand Visir was a distant third that day and tries his luck again, while Trueshan, who was a non runner at York due to quick ground, could now get his chance to take on Stradivarius for trainer Alan King, who will be hoping all of the forecast rain materialises.

The Doncaster Cup features as part of the British Champions Series, but King reaffirmed Trueshan would not run if conditions stayed as they were on Wednesday morning, good to firm.

Image: Stradivarius (yellow cap) beats Spanish Mission in a thrilling finish to the Lonsdale Cup at York

"We need plenty of rain. If it stays as it is he doesn't run, but he breezed lovely this morning and he's ready to roll if it comes. They could get five to 10 millimetres, so we'll just wait and see," said King.

Melbourne Cup hope Rodrigo Diaz, Nayef Road, Alerta Roja and Eagles By Day complete the line up for the Group Two heat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the final British Classic of the season, the Doncaster St Leger, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, September 11 at 3.35pm.

The Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes is the other Group Two prize on day three of the St Leger meeting, with Richard Hannon's Armor leading the way after winning the Molecomb and finishing fourth in the Prix Morny last time out.

George Boughey is double-handed in the 11-runner affair with Thunder Love and Corazon, who won a Group Three heat at ParisLongchamp last week.

Chipotle returns to juvenile company for Eve Johnson Houghton after tackling the Nunthorpe Stakes last time out, with Karl Burke fielding Korker along with Roses Stakes victor Attagirl.

Caturra finished second for Clive Cox in the Roses Stakes and reopposes, while Bond Chairman, Papa Don't Preach, The Organiser and Up Above are the other contenders.