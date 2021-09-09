St Leger Festival: Hollie Doyle hoping rain comes just in time at Doncaster for three Friday rides

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is hoping rain will arrive at the St Leger Festival to help her three remaining rides on Friday after Trueshan's withdrawal from the Doncaster Cup.

Rhythmic holds big chance in Mallard

I love the Stuart Williams-trained five-year-old RHYTHMIC INTENT who has a big chance in the racehorselotto.co.uk Mallard Handicap (3.15) at Doncaster.

He gave me a really good feel in a valuable handicap at York last month, staying on strongly in the closing stages, so stepping back up in trip to one-mile-and-six-furlongs looks perfect.

Rhythmic Intent has already won over the extended one-mile-and-five-furlongs at Newbury and was staying on again when he finished second in last season's November Handicap at Doncaster.

That was on soft ground, however, so he's one of my mounts who would undoubtedly benefit from those elusive showers.

Surprise call up for French raider

I was surprised to get the ride on French raider PAPA DON'T PREACH in the Group Two Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes (2.10) at Doncaster.

I must confess I don't know much about him but I'm sure he must have been showing trainer Florian Guyader something special at home to be making the long journey from Chantilly.

A colt by Kodiac, he has been placed in Listed company and wasn't far behind George Boughey's Corazon, Karl Burke's Illustrating and William Haggas's Canonized in a Group Three at Longchamp last time.

That's the best clue we have to his capabilities but he does remain a maiden after seven starts. Unless some rain falls on the track, he will also encounter fast ground for the very first time.

Step up in trip the key to Galiac

I get started in the Coopers Marquees Maiden Stakes (1.10) at Doncaster on William Muir and Chris Grassick's improving colt GALIAC.

He built on his debut effort to finish well in a six furlong novice on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton last month, just behind a previous winner.

The son of Kodiac is learning with racing and is bred to appreciate this longer distance, being out of a one-mile-and-four-furlong Listed winner. He's got that vital edge of experience over some well-bred rivals, too, so could get me off to a good start.

Thrilled to get first Leger ride

I am absolutely thrilled to get my first ride in the world's oldest Classic, the Cazoo St Leger, on Aidan O'Brien's INTERPRETATION on Saturday.

This son of Galileo has done nothing but improve this year, winning all three starts in Ireland, including a Listed race at Leopardstown last time over a similar trip to Saturday's.

He is a live contender and one of four from Ballydoyle to stand their ground against hot favourite Hurricane Lane, the brilliant winner of the Irish Derby and the Group One Grand Prix de Paris. I'll be previewing the great race in my next blog on Friday afternoon.