St Leger Festival: Stradivarius trainer John Gosden says seven-year-old will say when it is time to retire

Doncaster Cup hero Stradivarius could head to Ascot or ParisLongchamp next as trainer John Gosden dismissed any notion of an imminent retirement.

The star stayer landed yet another big prize at the St Leger Festival on Friday, given a confident ride by Frankie Dettori.

Both Gosden and Dettori spoke of the seven-year-old's continued enthusiasm for the game and will now decide between the Prix du Cadran and the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Gosden said: "He's a wonderful horse. He's been great at home. He's enjoyed all his training. He loves his racing and likes coming racing.

"He's a phenomenon.

"I had no qualms about coming here. He senses a horse coming to him and plays cat and mouse with them now.

"I couldn't have been more thrilled with him. I'm sorry the other horse (Trueshan) didn't run but maybe we'll meet one day.

"He's had a great season. He's won three out of four. Frankie's ride in the Gold Cup wasn't his greatest. The winner was mighty impressive and the sad thing for me in the year is that we couldn't run at Goodwood, because he adores Goodwood.

Stradivarius major wins Group One Goodwood Cup - 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Group One Gold Cup - 2018, 2019, 2020 Group Two Lonsdale Cup - 2018, 2021 Group Two Doncaster Cup - 2019, 2021 Group Two Yorkshire Cup - 2018, 2019 Group Two Long Distance Cup - 2018

"His enthusiasm is there 100 per cent and I can assure everyone who loves him, the moment it's not there he will be retired. Until that day comes, which he will tell us, he will race."

On the autumn options, Gosden added: "There are two races - the Cadran and Ascot (Long Distance Cup). Ascot last year was heavy and he hated it. Those are the options. It will be one not both.

"He'll go on summer soft but not when it goes autumn deep. He cannot take it. It was a mistake to run him in it last year and in the Arc.

"He lives a bit on the edge. He lets us know what he wants. I've always adored stayers and to train him is a dream come true."