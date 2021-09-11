Bayside Boy floors hotpot Reach For The Moon at Doncaster

Bayside Boy just edged out hot favourite Reach For The Moon in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

Reach For The Moon, who is owned by the Queen, was all the rage for the seven-furlong contest after winning the Solario Stakes last time out - but with just four runners it turned into something of a tactical affair.

Frankie Dettori set out to make all on the 8-13 market leader, with main rival Lusail settled on his heels and the eventual winner sitting last of four through the first four furlongs.

Reach For The Moon started winding up the pace with three furlongs to run, with Lusail soon beaten, leaving Twilight Jet and Bayside Boy to challenge on either side.

Bayside Boy (5-1) took a while to hit his top gear but he really got rolling in the final half-furlong, eventually prevailing by a head for trainer Roger Varian and jockey David Egan.

The winning rider said: "I thought when I hit the front at Newbury (last time when finishing second) he was inexperienced and had a look at the stands.

"I planned to follow Frankie and not go too soon. Mr Varian has been so good to me throughout my career and he's an exciting horse going forward."