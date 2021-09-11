Glorious Journey stamps class on Park Stakes

Glorious Journey led a one-two for Charlie Appleby in the Cazoo Park Stakes at Doncaster.
The six-year-old was the pick of William Buick in the seven-furlong contest, having chased home stablemate Space Blues at York last time and prevailed in Group Three company at Newmarket earlier in the year.
Sent off a 5-2 chance, Buick bided his time as Danyah - one of two 9-4 favourites with Laneqash - set the early gallop before dropping away when the race began in earnest, with Glorious Journey taking it up well over a furlong out.
Stablemate D'bai and jockey James Doyle made a good fight of it, but the winner was a length and a quarter too good with the same distance back to Laneqash in third.
Appleby said: "D'bai appeared to be travelling quite nicely, but you know exactly what you'll get from Glorious Journey.
"Over the years he's been a serious horse and I'm delighted for him and with D'Bai.
"Having chased home Space Blues in the City of York Stakes (third) he deserves that.
"I'm always been a fan of the horse and to have him around the yard, he's one of the yard favourites.
"There's a chance they could both go back out to Dubai, but there's also the Prix de la Foret to think about. I'll see what William says."