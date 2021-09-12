Romantic Proposal repels British raiders in Flying Five

Romantic Proposal saw off a strong British challenge to claim top honours in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

Six years on from saddling star sprinter Sole Power to claim the Group One contest, trainer Eddie Lynam was out to double his tally with Romantic Proposal, who was a 16-1 chance in a market dominated by the raiding party.

The narrow favourite was Archie Watson's perennial bridesmaid Dragon Symbol, while Tim Easterby's Winter Power aimed to follow up her brilliant victory in the Nunthorpe last month.

The Kevin Ryan-trained Glass Slippers also crossed the Irish Sea to defend her Flying Five crown, but in the end none could get into the first two places.

Winter Power set a furious pace for much of the way, but her challenge ultimately ended pretty tamely.

Dragon Symbol and Glass Slippers both looked dangerous racing inside the final furlong, but Romantic Proposal finished best in the hands of Chris Hayes to score by half a length from A Case Of You, with Glass Slippers third and Dragon Symbol fourth.

Lynam said: "She'd been progressing and has just kept on improving.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

"Amy, my daughter, bought her as foal. I always believed that the way the filly was improving, she was capable of running a big race.

"I thought it would go to England, to be honest, but she did everything great.

"I think it's six years since I've had a Group One winner. It's nice to have another one.

"I've only 30 horses, so we're smaller now - but the team work very hard, and we're still passionate about it.

"Days like today are great."