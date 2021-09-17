Silent Escape strikes at Newbury as Oisin Murphy treble moves champion nine clear of William Buick in title race

Silent Escape led home a Godolphin one-two-three in the Dubai Duty Free Cup at Newbury, helping Oisin Murphy on his way to a treble on the card.
Previously successful at Newcastle and Sandown this season, Saeed bin Suroor's filly was a 16-5 joint-favourite to make it three wins from four starts in the hands of champion jockey Murphy, who was positive from the outset.
The daughter of New Approach led down the centre of the track for much of the way, with the Charlie Appleby-trained pair of D'bai and Al Suhail giving vain chase inside the final furlong.
Silent Escape was not for catching, however, with Murphy pushing her out to prevail by a length and a half from D'bai, with the other joint-favourite Al Suhail close up in third place.
Bin Suroor said: "She won well. She's improved since her last run and looked good today, even though the ground was a bit soft for her.
"We're happy with the way she finished her race, but now I want to take her back to Dubai for the season there.
"We'll keep her on turf. Well, we'll keep options open, but I would think we'll keep her on the turf. She's a nice filly, but I want to look after her for the future.
"She has only lost once, this filly - but since then, she has been improving all the time.
"The big key for her is the ground - when she works on good to soft ground she acts better on it.
"I think she'll get a mile. But looking at the pedigree, by New Approach, he ran in the Derby. Oisin said a mile is fine for her now.
"There are some nice races for her in Dubai."
Murphy's lead at the top of the jockey's championship had been cut to just six after William Buick's treble at Yarmouth on Thursday, but the defending champion rode three winners of his own on Friday, steering home Ed Walker's American Star and Andrew Balding's Neenee's Choice.
Murphy (132) has restored his advantage to nine over Buick (123), with just four weeks left to run in the title race, which concludes on Champions Day at Ascot on October 16.