Maydanny motors to Doonside Cup glory at Ayr

Maydanny ran out a clear-cut winner of the Virgin Bet Doonside Cup at Ayr.

Impressive when landing the Golden Mile at Goodwood earlier in the summer, Mark Johnston's charge had since disappointed in handicap company at York and in the Group Three Superior Mile at Haydock.

Stepping up to a mile and a quarter for the first time this season, the 9-2 chance tracked the pacesetting The Flying Ginger for much of the way before pulling clear in the hands of Joe Fanning.

Admirable veteran Euchen Glen made late headway from further back in the field, but Maydanny never looked in any real danger of being pegged back and passed the post with a length and a half in hand.

The winning handler told ITV Racing: "You never expect things, but we were very hopeful - we wouldn't be running him here if we didn't think he had a great chance.

"He was obviously a little bit disappointing last time, but we knew if he could run up to his best, all the conditions seemed to be right for him.

"More of the same (would probably be the plan). We'll just take one race at at time, there's no specific target in mind."

Johnston and Fanning were completing a quick-fire double on the card following the success of Highland Premiere (13-2) in the opening Microtech Group EBF Nursery.

Staxton clung on grimly to claim top honours in the Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup.

Tim Easterby's sprinter had not managed to get his head in front since making a successful start to the campaign at Ripon in April, but had dropped to the same mark as a result.

Drawn low in stall two, the 25-1 shot was produced to challenge against the far rail by Duran Fentiman and stuck to his task admirably to get the better of a thrilling battle with Soldier's Minute by a head.

The hat-trick seeking 9-2 favourite Blackrod was almost two lengths further behind in third.