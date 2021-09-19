Listed Ascot return in offing for Minzaal on October 2

Last year's Gimcrack winner Minzaal may be back in action at Ascot early next month.

Trained by Owen Burrows, Minzaal needed surgery on a leg injury which was sustained in his box and ruled him out of the first half of the campaign - and then when he was set to return at Nottingham in August, another issue meant that plan had to be shelved.

But Burrows is happy with him again, and the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes, a Group Three over six furlongs, or the Listed Oakman Group Rous Stakes are his options - both on October 2.

"Minzaal had that little blip which forced him to miss the race at Nottingham - but touch wood, he's back in strong work," said Burrows.

"There's the Bengough or the Rous Stakes - which is over five furlongs - both on the same day at Ascot. He'll have an entry in both of them.

"Touch wood I've been pleased with him. He's back in strong work, and fingers crossed we can get him there.

"He's a very good horse, so it would be great for the team and myself to get him back because we've missed him this year - we thought he was going to be one of our flag bearers. It will be good to see him."

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

That flag-bearing role has been taken on for the Lambourn yard by Danyah, but he disappointed when upped in class at Doncaster.

"He had a bit of mucus in his scope when he got back in the evening, but it didn't thrown up any infection," said Burrows.

"He seems fine, he ate up and only lost three kilos. I think he just had on off-day unfortunately. He hadn't missed all season.

"While he's won on soft, he's really improved this season on fast ground. Whether or not that is a valid enough excuse, I don't know."