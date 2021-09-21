Epsom Derby hope Zechariah likely to be finished for season after Newbury win as Martyn Meade hopes for maturity

Zechariah made it two wins from his four career starts, taking the class two Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes at Newbury last Friday; trainer Martyn Meade keen to let two-year-old mature over the winter before finding a Derby trial next year

Tuesday 21 September 2021 11:30, UK

Zechariah ridden by Tom Marquand wins the 41st Running Of The Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes
Image: Zechariah, ridden by Tom Marquand, wins the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes at Newbury

Martyn Meade is likely to put his impressive Newbury winner Zechariah away for the winter and look for a suitable Derby trial next season.

Beaten on his first two outings, Zechariah had won well at Sandown before seemingly improving again for the step up to a mile in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes.

The son of Nathaniel put a fair distance between himself and the well-regarded Westover, with another five and a half lengths back to Charlie Appleby's King Of Conquest.

Ascot Champions Day live on Sky Sports

Ascot Champions Day live on Sky Sports

Watch British Champions Day at Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, October 16 from 12.30pm

"He was really good - I thought he acquitted himself very well," said Meade.

"I was a little concerned about the ground, but it worked out pretty well. It looked a fairly impressive win.

Trending

"On paper, they looked a nice bunch. It was probably closer to a Listed race in terms of quality, but the question is what happens next."

The answer to that appears to be a winter break.

Also See:

Meade added: "I think I'm leaning towards putting him away and bringing him back as a three-year-old, because he's still a bit on the raw side.

"Wherever we'd have to go now, it would mean putting him under great pressure, and I just think I'd like him to mature over the winter and then come back in top company at three.

"He's had four runs already, so he has got experience and he's shown me all I need to know.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"I just think he'd benefit more from maturing before going up in class. That is my thinking at the moment, but of course it can change. He's a nice prospect for next year.

"I think I'll be looking towards a Derby trial - he's by Nathaniel, so will certainly get 10 furlongs."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q