Foundation Stakes: David Menuisier hopeful hat-trick seeker Migration can step up again on Goodwood return

Goodwood and York handicap winner Migration stepping into Listed company for the first time in Foundation Stakes on Wednesday; David Menuisier's five-year-old takes on field of eight at Goodwood, including Fox Tal, Harrovian and Perotto

Tuesday 21 September 2021 14:41, UK

Migration (near side) beats Sinjaari to win the Sky Bet Handicap at York
Image: Migration (near side) beats Sinjaari to win the Sky Bet Handicap at York

Migration bids to continue his upward curve by completing a hat-trick in the Best Of British Race Day Foundation Stakes at Goodwood.

A close-up fourth on his seasonal reappearance at Salisbury in June, David Menuisier's charge has since impressed over this course and distance and in a valuable handicap at York's Ebor Festival last month.

The five-year-old tests the water in Listed company for the first time on his return to the Sussex Downs under William Buick.

Ascot Champions Day live on Sky Sports

Ascot Champions Day live on Sky Sports

Watch British Champions Day at Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, October 16 from 12.30pm

Menuisier said: "He's a course and distance winner and has been in good form, so hopefully he'll run well.

"The way he's won his races this year, it gives you the feeling that he can perform at this level."

Trending

The highest-rated horse in the field is the Marcus Tregoning-trained Perotto, who has won twice in five visits to Goodwood.

The gelded son of New Bay was last seen finishing fifth in the Celebration Mile three and a half weeks ago and Tregoning is looking forward to seeing how he fares over a mile and a quarter on Wednesday.

Also See:

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"He's stepping up in trip a bit, but he looks like he might get it all right," said the Whitsbury handler.

"We like him, obviously - he's been really good for us.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q