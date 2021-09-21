St Mark's Basilica still to return to full work after Irish Champion Stakes as old wound causes more problems

St Mark's Basilica has yet to return to full work following his success in the Irish Champion Stakes.
Victory at Leopardstown was a fifth consecutive Group One for Aidan O'Brien's Siyouni colt - and in addition to his Eclipse and both French Guineas and Derby exploits, marked him down as the best of his generation.
However, en route to the Irish Champion Stakes, he missed the Juddmonte International at York after his front shoe flew off and hit his hind leg - which then became infected.
- Menuisier hopeful hat-trick seeker Migration can step up again
- Oscula headlines Boughey's strong team for Newmarket
Ascot Champions Day live on Sky Sports
Watch British Champions Day at Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, October 16 from 12.30pm
Although he came back to beat Tarnawa and Poetic Flare at Leopardstown this month, it appears the initial problem is still causing some issues.
"There's no decision yet - he's not back in full work yet," said O'Brien.
Trending
- Podcast: Liverpool depth boosts trophy prospects
- LIVE STREAM: Joshua vs Usyk media workout
- Hungary handed stadium ban after racist abuse of England players
- Usyk grins: AJ is too big? You don't understand!
- PSG confirm Messi knee injury, doubt for Man City clash
- FREE LIVE STREAM: England Women vs New Zealand Women
- Alonso to stop taking knee | Tuchel: I see his point
- Salah storms to form summit
- Neville: Alarm bells for Kane
- Man Utd vs West Ham on Sky: Lingard to start in much-changed side
"He did start back with some canters, but he was a little bit sore on that wound that he had.
"Because of that, we've just backed off him again and we haven't made any decisions. That's where we are at the moment."
When asked if the tenderness on his leg could have been a reason for St Mark's Basilica drifting off a true line at Leopardstown, O'Brien said: "It's possible it was, all those things are possible."
Mother Earth rerouted for American mission
O'Brien has been forced to juggle plans for Mother Earth after Santa Barbara met with a setback.
The 1000 Guineas winner was due to head to Australia to take in the valuable Golden Eagle next month, however, she is now set to run in America instead.
Santa Barbara had won two Grade Ones on her last two outings in the States, the Belmont Oaks and the Beverly D Stakes, and would have been a strong fancy for many at the Breeders' Cup.
Now it seems Mother Earth, who has also won the Prix Rothschild this season and was unlucky in the Matron Stakes last time out, could take her place. Mother Earth is also still a possibility for the Sun Chariot at Newmarket before heading off on her travels.
"Unfortunately Santa Barbara has had a setback," said O'Brien. "It doesn't look at the moment as if she's going to make the Breeders' Cup.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"We've now rerouted Mother Earth. She was going to go to Australia, but we're thinking she'll be going to America to take in some of the races that Santa Barbara could have run in.
"It's a shame for Santa Barbara, she'd been going really well of late."