Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Monkfish is ruled out for season with tendon injury and stablemate Min retired

Willie Mullins-trained Monkfish ruled out with tendon injury; seven-year-old was among the favourites for next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup; stablemate Min has been retired after pulling up injured in Ryanair Chase in March

Wednesday 22 September 2021 08:38, UK

Monkfish clears the last, alongside a loose horse, on his way to winning at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival
Image: Monkfish clears the last, alongside a loose horse, on his way to winning at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival

Willie Mullins-trained Monkfish has been ruled out for the season after suffering a tendon injury, while stablemate Min has been retired.

Monkfish was a three-time Grade One winner over fences last term, including the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but was beaten by fellow Mullins inmate Colreevy on his final outing of the year at
Punchestown.

The seven-year-old was already among the favourites for next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup, but he will not be racing this term.

Jump season opener live on Sky Sports

Jump season opener live on Sky Sports

Watch every race from the jump season opener meeting at Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on October 8-9, from 12.30pm

Mullins told sportinglife.com: "Unfortunately he has an issue with a tendon and it requires the season off."

The Closutton handler also reported Min, a seven-time Grade One winner, will bow out after suffering an injury when pulled up in the Ryanair Chase back in March.

Trending

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates winning the Ryanair Chase with Min at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020
Image: Jockey Paul Townend celebrates winning the Ryanair Chase with Min at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020

Min earned £966,873 in prize money during a stunning career in which he won 12 of his 24 races and finished second a further six times, including in multiple battles with recently retired star Altior.

Also See:

Mullins added: "He gave Susannah and Rich [Ricci, owners] and the team here some wonderful days over the years, including the win at Cheltenham, and was a tremendous horse."

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q