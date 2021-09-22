Rachael Blackmore planning return to track in early October after smooth recovery from ankle and hip injuries

Rachael Blackmore is planning on being back in the saddle by early October.
Blackmore, who won the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle and the Grand National on Minella Times last season, suffered a fractured ankle and hip injury in a fall at Killarney in July.
While no jockey ever wants to be on the sidelines, if there is a good time for it to happen to a National Hunt jockey it is in the summer and she will be back in time to ride Henry de Bromhead's big guns.
Jump season opener live on Sky Sports
Watch every race from the jump season opener meeting at Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on October 8-9, from 12.30pm
"The recovery has gone really well and the doctors are all happy with my progress, so I'd say I'll be riding out maybe by the end of the month and hopefully back racing in the next couple of weeks," she told RTÉ Sport.
"It's part and parcel of our job, unfortunately.
Trending
- Live PL on Sky: United, City in bonfire blockbuster
- Usyk undisputed? 'Fury beats any heavyweight'
- Premier League to resume on Boxing Day 2022 after World Cup
- Kinnear living with dementia since 2015
- Derby enter administration and suffer 12-point deduction
- Koeman walks out of Barca news conference after plea for patience
- Canelo and Plant throw punches during face-off
- Carabao Cup third round: Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs in action
- Pep hints at chances for youth | Akinfenwa 'a legend!'
- Poulter: Everything stacked against Europe
"I'm just glad it didn't happen in April or March last year."
Despite missing over two months of action, including the Galway Festival, Blackmore remains third in the Irish jump jockeys' championship, having already ridden 22 winners in the 2021/22 season from 103 rides, trailing leader Darragh O'Keeffe by just eight.
Blackmore enjoyed her best ever campaign last season when riding 92 winners, eight fewer than champion Paul Townend.