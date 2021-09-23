Subastar promises plenty for the future at Newmarket as Gale Force Maya returns to winning ways

Subastar is expected to go on to bigger and better things after making a successful start to his career in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Newmarket.

The well-related Sea The Stars colt was a 14-1 shot for a race that has been won by a whole host of high-class performers in recent years, including Telescope (2012), Eminent (2016) and the brilliant Ghaiyyath (2017).

Ridden by Andrea Atzeni, Roger Varian's charge travelled strongly and picked up well to beat the twice-placed favourite 11-8 favourite Dawn Of Liberation by a length and a half. Godolphin newcomer Symbol Of Light also shaped with plenty of promise in third.

Varian, who also saddled last year's winner Royal Champion, said: "He's a nice colt who is very laid back and relaxed, I thought he might just need the run.

"He'll be a nice horse next year. He stays well and should be a middle-distance horse as a three-year-old.

"He's a beautifully-bred horse by Sea The Stars, who can do no wrong at the minute.

"He'll tell us whether he wants to run again this season. Hopefully he's a nice one to look forward to."

Gale Force Maya made it third time lucky in the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap.

The Michael Dods-trained five-year-old had been sent off favourite for each of the last two renewals of the six-furlong contest - finishing second in 2019 and third 12 months ago.

Image: Gale Force Maya (yellow and red) wins at Newmarket in the Premier Fillies' Handicap

Fresh from riding a double at Goodwood on Wednesday, 5lb claimer Adam Farragher was once again seen to good effect as he steered the northern raider to a neck success over Gellhorn.

"Mr (William) Haggas has been very good to me and him putting me up has seen me get some lovely outside rides like this one today," said the jockey.

"It's my first winner on the Rowley Mile - it was only my third ride here.

"She was keen early and I didn't want to disappoint her. I knew from speaking to a couple of senior jockeys that if you can get your momentum running down the hill, it will slingshot you up the hill at the end. It worked out today.

"To ride a winner here on hallowed ground is very nice."

Rank outsider Desert Angel followed up a recent Doncaster success in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Nursery.

The application of blinkers brought and a step up to a mile saw Richard Hannon's charge improve significantly on his previous form when opening his account on Town Moor less than a fortnight ago.

At odds of 16-1, Ryan Moore's mount proved that was no fluke with a one-and-a-quarter-length victory on the Rowley Mile.

Hannon said: "He is obviously quite a late developer as we questioned his enthusiasm. I wanted to cut him, but his owner Ziad Galadari said 'let's give him one more chance' and to try the headgear. Since he said that, he has not stopped winning.

"We will definitely run him again (this season) and look to find another valuable nursery."