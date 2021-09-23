Hollie Doyle: Sky Sports Racing ambassador partners Classic hopeful Jumbly in Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle rides leading fancy Jumbly in the Group Two Unibet Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday and looks forward to linking up with Scottish-based trainer Keith Dalgleish on the in-form Chichester in Saturday’s Bet365 Cambridgeshire.

Rockfel hope Jumbly ready for step up in class

Roger Charlton and his team think a great deal of improving filly JUMBLY who looks my best ride of the week in Thursday's Group Two feature for the juvenile fillies, the Unibet Rockfel Stakes (3.00) at Newmarket.

It doesn't surprise me that this lovely daughter of Gleneagles has won both starts. I rode her on Roger's grass gallop before she ever set foot on a racecourse and was beaming from ear to ear when I pulled up at the top. She gave me a very special feel that day.

Jumbly got off the mark at the end of July in a Leicester maiden that has worked out well and took her form to another level when stepping up to seven furlongs at Kempton earlier this month.

The Rockfel is a big jump in class, of course, but she has the potential to really state her Classic claims on a track that promises to suit her perfectly.

Andrew Balding's Majestic Glory progressed to win the Group Three Sweet Solera on the July Course, while Oscula also won at that level in France, and those two fillies set the standard.

Image: Hollie Doyle partners Roger Charlton's unbeaten filly Jumbly in the Rockfel Stakes on Friday

John out to prove France run all wrong

One-time Derby hope JOHN LEEPER didn't fire when he ran in the Group Three Prix du Prince d'Orange at Longchamp earlier this month but looks to have plenty going for him back on home turf on Friday.

For a start, Ed Dunlop's three-year-old drops back to Listed company in the Play Slingo Starburst At Unibet Godolphin Stakes (4.10) after winning in that grade at Newmarket back in the spring on similarly good ground.

Stepping back up in trip to one-mile-and-four-furlongs for the first time since Epsom will be a fact-finding mission for a colt I've always liked since winning a novice on him at Newcastle back in April. This test of stamina could be just what he needs at this stage of his career.

Image: John Leeper had been a short-price hope for the Epsom Derby but finished ninth

Tough task for Lalania

William Stone's LALANIA faces a tough task in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day EBF Rosemary Stakes (1.50) at Newmarket on Friday.

She ran a great race to win a fillies' handicap for Marco Ghiani at Newmarket's July Course two starts ago but now steps up to Listed company in a race she was unplaced in last year.

Lalania had genuine excuses at Sandown last time when the ground was just too soft for her but I hope she can show herself in a much better light now she's back on a sounder surface.

True gallop the key to Glen

The race that Chris Wall's in-form GLEN ESK ran in at Windsor last month was never going to play to his strengths. They went no gallop and he couldn't get close enough to land a blow.

Prior to that he had completed a hat-trick under Jack Mitchell and has the talent to get back to winning ways in the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 And Get £40 Bonus Handicap (4.40) at Newmarket - if they go a decent tempo over this shorter trip.

From a handicapping point of view he still looks fairly treated off a mark just 2lb higher than he won off at Windsor, and he's getting weight off all his rivals on Friday.

Re-united with live Cambridgeshire hope

CHICHESTER, the horse I ride for Keith Dalgleish in Saturday's bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap (3.40) at Newmarket, is a horse I know well from his time with Sir Michael Stoute.

I was second on him in a Wolverhampton handicap on his final start before Keith and his connections snapped him up for what looks a bargain 30,000 guineas at the autumn sales.

He has won three times this year and looked better than ever when bolting up by six-and-a-half lengths at Ayr last week. The handicapper clearly thought so, as he's elevated his future rating to 100.

Though penalised for his exploits at the Western Meeting, this lovely big bay gelding can race off a mark of 91 in the Cambridgeshire which puts him in with a very good chance in my book.

It often takes a future Group horse to win this famous old cavalry charge but Chichester is certainly going the right way and the likely strong gallop will suit him perfectly.

Queen is a stellar prospect

My boss Imad Alsagar's STELLAR QUEEN delighted me when she ran a big race in a fillies' novice stakes at Newmarket last month on only her second start.

It was a big step up on her debut run at Newbury, finishing second to a smart filly of Charlie Appleby's called Silk Romance.

Clive Cox looks to have found her a good opportunity in the Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies' Stakes (1.15) on Saturday, but whatever she achieves I have no doubt she will be a much better filly next year.

Later, I team up with Richard Fahey to ride his filly Ana Gold in the British Stallion Studs EBF 'Jersey Lily' Fillies' Nursery Handicap (4.50) at Newmarket.

She won her novice at Beverley over five furlongs last month and probably didn't enjoy the sharp nature of the test at Wolverhampton last time. The step up to seven furlongs looks a positive move so fingers crossed for another big run.

Thrilled to secure Group glory for Nazanin

Image: Doyle and Nazanin win the Virgin Bet Firth of Clyde Fillies Stakes at Ayr

I was absolutely thrilled to win last weekend's Group Three Virgin Bet Firth Of Clyde Fillies' Stakes on Imad's beautiful home bred NAZANIN - but I didn't think I would be celebrating as I crossed the line.

I was convinced Paul Mulrennan had beaten me on William Haggas's better-fancied Canonized over on the far rail so it was a pleasant surprise to hear the judge call me the winner.

Nazanin seemed to enjoy racing away from the other horses, running on strongly, and was certainly much happier on the ground than she was in the Lowther at York previously.

Her trainer Archie Watson may decide to put her away for the year but has suggested the Fred Darling as an early-season target come the spring.

Big pay day for globetrotting Outbox

Image: Outbox finished third in the Stockholm Cup International in Sweden last weekend

I was out of luck in Sweden last Sunday when OUTBOX finished second in the valuable Group Three Stockholm Cup International at Bro Park.

Hambleton Racing's admirable gelding was no match for the hot favourite Square De Luynes but ran his usual game race to pick up nearly £30,000 for his happy connections.

Archie (Watson) is brilliant at finding this kind of opportunity overseas and the six-year-old has been a real credit to him and his owners this year, winning three races including the Listed Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket in July.