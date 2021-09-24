Paul Townend: Irish champion jockey set to see specialist after being sidelined by dislocated shoulder

Willie Mullins confirmed Irish champion jockey Paul Townend is to see a specialist next week after dislocating shoulder in a fall at Listowel on Wednesday; Mullins unsure how long Townend will be sidelined for

Friday 24 September 2021 15:39, UK

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates winning the Ryanair Chase with Min at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020
Image: Jockey Paul Townend is facing a spell on the sidelines after dislocating a shoulder

Paul Townend is facing an indefinite spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in a fall at Listowel on Wednesday.

The reigning champion jockey - who returned to action in July having suffered a foot injury at Fairyhouse's Easter meeting that saw him fitted with a special boot in riding at Punchestown - came to grief two out aboard the Jessica Harrington-trained Port Stanley.

His retained trainer Willie Mullins is hoping for a swift return to action, but Townend will seek specialist advice next week.

He said: "Paul has a dislocated shoulder. I don't know how long it is going to take and Paul doesn't know either. Sometimes you make a quick recovery, that's what we're hoping, other times it takes a bit longer.

"He is going to see a specialist early next week."

Townend was booked to ride Dysart Diamond and Sapphire Lady for Mullins at Listowel on Friday and missed a smart winner in the first-named mare.

Sean Flanagan duly stepped in to take his first ride for the Closutton handler in the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle, with Dysart Diamond winning by a length and quarter.

Mullins added: "I asked David Casey who was the best available, he said Sean, so I took him and it was a nice spare.

"He took the outside route when things didn't go well at the start and it seemed to suit her and she jumped beautifully for him."

