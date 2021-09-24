Paul Townend: Irish champion jockey set to see specialist after being sidelined by dislocated shoulder

Paul Townend is facing an indefinite spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in a fall at Listowel on Wednesday.
The reigning champion jockey - who returned to action in July having suffered a foot injury at Fairyhouse's Easter meeting that saw him fitted with a special boot in riding at Punchestown - came to grief two out aboard the Jessica Harrington-trained Port Stanley.
His retained trainer Willie Mullins is hoping for a swift return to action, but Townend will seek specialist advice next week.
- Kaiya Fraser: From Hackney beginner to first career winner
- Blackmore could be back 'in next couple of weeks'
Jump season opener live on Sky Sports
Watch every race from the jump season opener meeting at Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on October 8-9, from 12.30pm
He said: "Paul has a dislocated shoulder. I don't know how long it is going to take and Paul doesn't know either. Sometimes you make a quick recovery, that's what we're hoping, other times it takes a bit longer.
"He is going to see a specialist early next week."
Trending
- Musclebound Joshua and Usyk in tense stare-down
- Ole appears to suggest Klopp to blame for lack of Man Utd pens
- Raducanu splits from coach after US Open win
- What's wrong with Kane?
- FREE STREAM: Thomas/Spieth vs Garcia/Rahm LIVE!
- PL predictions: Back a Man Utd penalty vs Villa
- Mercedes surge forward, Verstappen consigned to the back
- Verstappen to start Russian GP from back of grid
- Ramsdale, Partey and Arsenal's 'specialists'
- Brazil call up eight PL players amid quarantine uncertainty
Townend was booked to ride Dysart Diamond and Sapphire Lady for Mullins at Listowel on Friday and missed a smart winner in the first-named mare.
Sean Flanagan duly stepped in to take his first ride for the Closutton handler in the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle, with Dysart Diamond winning by a length and quarter.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Mullins added: "I asked David Casey who was the best available, he said Sean, so I took him and it was a nice spare.
"He took the outside route when things didn't go well at the start and it seemed to suit her and she jumped beautifully for him."