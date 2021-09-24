Hopes high for Royal Patronage at Newmarket

Royal Patronage will bid for a hat-trick of wins when he lines up for the Group Two Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Mark Johnston-trained two-year-old was an impressive winner of the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York when last seen, triumphing by two and a quarter lengths at 25-1 from Imperial Fighter, denting one or two lofty reputations in the process.

The victory followed a five-length success in a novice event at Epsom, with a prior run in a Sandown maiden seeing him finish fourth behind subsequent Group One National Stakes winner Native Trail.

The son of Wootton Bassett will now progress in both grade and trip as he takes on the one-mile Group Two Royal Lodge.

"We're very excited to see him line up," said Harry Herbert, racing manager to owners Highclere Racing.

"He was impressive last time at York, I don't think there was any fluke about that and he's now put together two very good performances.

"He's improving rapidly so we're hopeful that he'll give everyone a big shout on Saturday.

"If he's come on the same amount as he has been showing in all of his races then you'd have to hope he'd be right up the sharp end - we love the horse and it's great to hear he has been working impressively."

Masekela also has form behind Native Trail, having come home just a short head behind the 2000 Guineas favourite when second in the Superlative Stakes at the July Meeting.

Andrew Balding's charge then went on to succeed in the Listed Denford Stakes at Newbury, beating Roger Varian's Bayside Boy by a head when the two were joint 6-4 favourites - with the runner-up going to take the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

He too steps up in class and trip, having so far been campaigned over six and seven furlongs.

"His form has worked out very well," Balding said.

"He's working well, we're really happy with the horse and we're hopeful for a good run on Saturday."

Native Trail's trainer Charlie Appleby is represented by Coroebus, the winner of a novice on his sole start at Newmarket in August.

"Coroebus won his maiden in a raw style, but did it well and has come on for the run," Appleby told the Godolphin website.

"We have been pleased with him going into this and feel that he is ready to test himself in Pattern company."

Elsewhere in the field of seven is Aidan O'Brien's Howth, who was last seen finishing fourth in the Group Two KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes run over a mile at Leopardstown.

Ian Williams' Oneforthegutter was placed in a Group Three on his last outing when a narrow second in the Prix Francois Boutin, with Ralph Beckett's Seattle King and Donnacha O'Brien's Unconquerable completing the field.