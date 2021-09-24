Rosemary Stakes: Soft Whisper silences Newmarket rivals as Frankie Dettori lands quickfire double

The once-formidable combination of Saeed bin Suroor and Frankie Dettori landed the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day EBF Rosemary Stakes at Newmarket with the returning Soft Whisper.

A dual winner at the Dubai Carnival at Meydan earlier this year, the daughter of Dubawi had been off the track since finishing lame when well fancied for the UAE Derby at the end of March.

Making her return from six months off the track in this one-mile Listed contest, the 13-2 chance travelled strongly and was well on top as she passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand over Maamora.

Bin Suroor said: "She had a hard time in Dubai, but she has done well physically since then. She has improved and is much better than she was in Dubai.

"She's a good filly who has always worked well and tries her best. I knew coming here today she had a good chance to win, which is why I booked Frankie to ride.

"She is entered in a Group One in France (Prix de l'Opera), but she is unlikely to run.

"I think it is more likely we will take her back to Dubai for races like the Balanchine."

Dettori was completing a quickfire double after landing the opening Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet British EBF Maiden, aboard John and Thady Gosden's Spinaround (11-8).