Rosemary Stakes: Soft Whisper silences Newmarket rivals as Frankie Dettori lands quickfire double

The once-formidable combination of Saeed bin Suroor and Frankie Dettori landed the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day EBF Rosemary Stakes at Newmarket with the returning Soft Whisper.
A dual winner at the Dubai Carnival at Meydan earlier this year, the daughter of Dubawi had been off the track since finishing lame when well fancied for the UAE Derby at the end of March.
Making her return from six months off the track in this one-mile Listed contest, the 13-2 chance travelled strongly and was well on top as she passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand over Maamora.
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live on Sky Sports
Watch every race of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend live on Sky Sports Racing on October 2-3
Bin Suroor said: "She had a hard time in Dubai, but she has done well physically since then. She has improved and is much better than she was in Dubai.
"She's a good filly who has always worked well and tries her best. I knew coming here today she had a good chance to win, which is why I booked Frankie to ride.
Trending
- Raducanu splits from coach after US Open win
- What's wrong with Kane?
- Ole appears to suggest Klopp to blame for lack of Man Utd pens
- Musclebound Joshua and Usyk in tense stare-down
- PL predictions: Back a Man Utd penalty vs Villa
- Mercedes surge forward, Verstappen consigned to the back
- Meet the rugby league convert born for the NFL
- Ramsdale, Partey and Arsenal's 'specialists'
- 'Patience' – Usyk's cunning threat to Joshua
- FREE STREAM: Thomas/Spieth vs Garcia/Rahm LIVE!
"She is entered in a Group One in France (Prix de l'Opera), but she is unlikely to run.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"I think it is more likely we will take her back to Dubai for races like the Balanchine."
Dettori was completing a quickfire double after landing the opening Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet British EBF Maiden, aboard John and Thady Gosden's Spinaround (11-8).