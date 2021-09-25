Perfect performance in the Middle Park for Fahey and Soumillon

Christophe Soumillon produced Perfect Power with a flawlessly-timed run to get the best of a blanket finish in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.
Richard Fahey's charge already had a Group One victory on his record as he landed the Prix Morny last time out, and he was sent off the 11-4 favourite to follow up in this six-furlong affair.
Soumillon was towards the rear through the early stages as Go Bears Go and Twilight Jet went toe to toe up front, setting a sound gallop, although the challengers were lining up in behind as the field approached the two-furlong marker.
Twilight Jet did his best to fend them off, but Armor, Asymmetric and Caturra all put the pressure on before Perfect Power came with a precision burst down the middle of the track.
He surpassed them all to steal a half-length verdict, with Castle Star also finishing with purpose from the rear to take second.
Armor was third, with Go Bears Go rallying again to snatch fourth.
Perfect Power halved the winner in price to 8-1 for the 2000 Guineas, while Coral go 10-1 about his chance in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.
A relieved Fahey said: "I've been watching racing all week and when we got stall one I thought 'someone down there doesn't like me!'.
"I was very negative in my own mind, but he is a special horse. The way he quickened up today - it took a special ride and a special special horse to win like that today.
"We knew were struggling from the draw and Christophe said 'I'll drop him right out today'. I said 'you do what you like, kid!'.
"He's a ball of a horse who has had a busy enough time. When you go to Royal Ascot, then you go to Glorious Goodwood and then Deauville and then here, it's tough - but he loves it.
"With two furlongs to run I thought we were in a bit of trouble, but when he pulled him out he picked up very well."
He added of the future: "We had a board meeting about two months ago and we said we'd go Richmond, Deauville and then here. We haven't got any further than that.
"For a two-year-old, he's very special. He's very easy and has a super mind. When he's not exercising he eats and then goes to sleep.
"He could step up (in trip) on pedigree. His sire (Ardad) was a fast two-year-old and we don't know much about his progeny, but on the dam's side we've every chance of staying."