Bin Suroor keeps ParisLongchamp options open for Real World

Sunday 26 September 2021 15:18, UK

Real World ridden by Marco Ghiani wins The Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes during Sky Bet Ebor day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021. See PA story RACING York. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Image: Real World ridden by Marco Ghian

Saeed bin Suroor plans to make a late call on which race Real World will contest at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend.

The Dark Angel colt is unbeaten in three starts in Britain this season - dominating his rivals in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot before impressing in Listed company at Newbury and in the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York.

Bin Suroor had the option of saddling the four-year-old in Friday's Joel Stakes at Newmarket, but decided to rely on Benbatl - who duly regained his title in that Group Two contest.

Real World will instead line up for either the Prix Daniel Wildenstein or the Prix Dollar on Saturday.

"We have entered him in France in two races - one over a mile (Wildenstein) and one over a mile and a quarter (Dollar)," said the Newmarket trainer.

"They are both Group Twos, and closer to the race we will make a decision."

