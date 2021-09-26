Doncaster on agenda for Aidan O'Brien colt Luxembourg

New Derby favourite Luxembourg is in contention for a Group One assignment in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained son of Camelot created a huge impression in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday, cruising to victory under Seamie Heffernan as he came from last to first to take his record to two from two.

A trip to Town Moor on October 23 now awaits, should all go well - a race his sire won in 2011 en route to landing the following year's 2000 Guineas and Derby.

O'Brien said: "He's a lovely horse and was showing loads before he went to Killarney (on debut). He came forward every week after that, and it was a lovely second stage for him.

"The plan was to come here and then he might go for the Futurity if he stays well. Sometimes this time of the year horses can go off, because he is a big horse.

"He has plenty of class and is not short of pace. He goes through his work very well."

Luxembourg had been co-favourite for Epsom immediately after the Beresford, but by Sunday was the clear 8-1 market leader.

O'Brien had not been at the Curragh to watch Luxembourg, because just moments earlier Tenebrism was winning the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes in spectacular fashion for him at Newmarket - carrying the same colours of Westerberg.

The Ballydoyle trainer said: "She looked incredibly special in Naas (on her only previous run in March) when she took off in the last furlong, and was just ready to go racing yesterday.

"She's obviously a good filly. You would like to run her over seven (furlongs) to see what would happen for next year, but it looked like the way she went to the line (at Newmarket) that she could get seven well."