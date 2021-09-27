Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Tarnawa heads 14 contenders at initial forfeit stage for Sunday's feature

Ante-post favourite Tarnawa is one of 14 contenders to stand their ground for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Monday's initial forfeit stage.

Dermot Weld's mare heads the market for Sunday's 12-furlong showpiece, after winning a Group Three on her return this season and then pushing St Mark's Basilica all the way in the Irish Champion Stakes over an inadequate mile and a quarter last time out.

Paddy Power have the five-year-old as their 5-2 favourite, ahead of Derby and King George hero Adayar - who is due to supplemented for the race on Wednesday.

He is one of two planned contenders for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin along with St Leger victor Hurricane Lane, who is already entered in the race.

Aidan O'Brien has last year's star filly Love and Group One winner Broome among the 14, although his Oaks winner Snowfall is another who is expected to be added to the contest later this week.

Image: Adayar races clear of the field to win the King George at Ascot

She suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Roger Varian's Teona in the Prix Vermeille on her latest outing, and the pair could renew their ParisLongchamp rivalry.

St Leger runner-up Mojo Star, who is handled by Richard Hannon, and the William Haggas-trained Alenquer complete a formidable British and Irish line-up at this stage.

Home hopes currently rest with Baby Rider, Sealiway and Bubble Gift - with Raabihah also in the mix, although she holds an alternative entry in the Prix de l'Opera on the same card.

Japan's pair of Chrono Genesis - the mount of Oisin Murphy - and Prix Foy winner Deep Bond add an extra international element, with German runner Torquator Tasso the other possible at this stage.

There is a second forfeit on Tuesday, before supplementary entries on Wednesday - and final declarations for the Group One are on Thursday.