Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Teona ruled out at ParisLongchamp with testing ground conditions expected

Roger Varian rules Teona out of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with rain forecast in Paris ahead of Sunday's showpiece; Favourite Tarnawa drawn in stall three, Hurricane Lane in stall two and Adayar in 11; watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday at 3.05pm

Thursday 30 September 2021 10:38, UK

Teona (left) - set for the Arc
Image: Teona (left) has been ruled out of the Arc due to expected rain in Paris

Teona has been ruled out of Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe due to the likelihood of testing ground at ParisLongchamp.

Roger Varian's charge shocked leading Arc contender Snowfall when winning the Prix Vermeille earlier this month, taking a huge step forward from her previous Listed success at Windsor.

Connections had been eager to test the three-year-old in Sunday's French highlight, but with rain forecast, Varian has announced the daughter of Sea The Stars will sidestep the engagement.

The trainer tweeted: "With substantial rain forecast to arrive on top of ground that is already described as being on the soft side, Teona has been scratched from the Arc this morning."

Teona had been a general 20-1 chance for the race.

Ryan Moore riding St Mark&#39;s Basilica to victory over Tarnawa
Image: Tarnawa (left) is drawn in stall three for Sunday's race

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe draw in full:

1 - Mojo Star

2 - Hurricane Lane

3 - Tarnawa

4 - Love

5 - Deep Bond

6 - Bubble Gift

7 - Broome

8 - Alenquer

9 - Snowfall

10 - Sealiway

11 - Adayar

12 - Torquator Tasso

13 - Baby Rider

14 - Chrono Genesis

15 - Raabihah

