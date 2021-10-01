Andre Fabre issues warning over Raclette in Prix Marcel Boussac

Andre Fabre has warned he may not run Raclette in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp if the ground is too soft.

The Chantilly-based trainer is likely to make a late decision on her participation.

Should the highly-regarded daughter of Frankel miss the Group One on Sunday, she is likely to be rerouted to the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

The Juddmonte-owned Raclette has won both starts in promising fashion, but has yet to race in Pattern company.

"She is stepping up in class and I have a concern about the ground, because if it becomes too soft she might switch to Newmarket. I will decide at the last minute if she runs or not," said Fabre, who has previously described his charge as "probably one of the best fillies I have ever trained".

"There is some rain expected and the forecast is not very safe at the moment."

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Fabre still has two other horses declared in the Boussac - Fleur D'Iris and Zellie, who were first and second in the Group Three Prix d'Aumale over this mile last month.