Prix de l'Abbaye: Francois Rohaut happy with Suesa draw as Glass Slippers bids to regain ParisLongchamp title

Francois Rohaut is content with Suesa's outside draw in the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp, despite low numbers usually being favoured on the separate five-furlong course.

Rohaut makes the point that on Sunday several fancied horses have higher-numbered stalls - compared to York, where he felt Suesa was out on a limb in the Nunthorpe Stakes.

The French-trained filly could not get close enough from her near-side position to make a challenge in August, finishing a never-nearer fourth to the re-opposing Winter Power on the Knavesmire.

Suesa was sent off the 9-4 favourite for that five-furlong Group One after winning the Group Two King George Qatar Stakes by three lengths from Dragon Symbol.

"She came back well from York and has got some freshness. She worked well last week, and everything is OK with her," said the Pau-based handler.

"One thing is sure - the draw is better for her than in York, because her draw there (14) was awful for us.

"She is drawn 12 - but I think all the good horses are drawn on the outside, so it's a good number for me."

Tim Easterby is pleased with Winter Power, who could not repeat her Nunthorpe success when well-beaten in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh - behind Romantic Proposal, another in opposition again.

"She's in good order. The track should suit - and she should run well, fingers crossed," said Easterby.

"The ground will be OK for her - and we'll see how the draw pans out, with a lot of the fancied horses drawn high."

Image: Silvestre De Sousa riding Winter Power to victory in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York

Eddie Lynam is concerned a high draw and a bad weather forecast could make life difficult for Romantic Proposal, after her career-best last month.

"She's in good form. She ran the best race of her career the last day, so I hope we are as lucky again and things pan out for her," said the County Meath trainer.

"She has no problem with ease in the ground, but I am very concerned it's going to get heavy over there, and we've got a high draw (13).

"It does make it difficult, but Mabs Cross won from that draw (in 2018).

"The weather forecast is horrendous. Let's hope they have over-shot the amount of rain they are going to get - but all the weather forecasts look very bad, and it could come up very soft.

"I think we would still run her. She goes on good to soft, summer soft. I'd just be worried if it got into a bog."

Image: Glass Slippers wins the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh

Kevin Ryan's Glass Slippers, bidding to regain her title after having to settle for second last year en route to Breeders' Cup glory, is a leading player too in a strong Yorkshire contingent - which also includes Adrian Nicholls' Mo Celita.

This is a far cry from April when Nicholls' Camacho filly failed to attract a bid after landing a narrow success at Leicester. Since then she has won five races, including a Listed contest at Deauville, and has changed ownership.

Her trainer said: "She seems in great form. We're happy with her.

"I think the draw (10) could have been better, but a lot of the fancied ones seem to be drawn high. It looks like they are going to get some rain on Sunday.

"It's a big achievement just running in a Group One. It's exciting to be there. Hopefully she can run well.

"I thought she ran a good race last time, on ground that was probably quicker than ideal. It's nice going there with a live outsider."

Image: Rising sprint star Mo Celita will be ridden by Hollie Doyle

Nicholls is delighted Hollie Doyle is able to continue her association with Mo Celita - despite serving a seven-day suspension but on a date when, because there is no Flat racing in Britain, the rules allow her to ride.

"It falls well - Hollie can still take the ride, despite her ban, to keep the partnership. She gets on great with her," the North Yorkshire trainer added.

"Any more rain won't hinder us, so I'm excited and looking forward to it."

Karl Burke described Dandalla's 15 draw as a "disaster" - but still feels both she and stablemate Lady In France, fourth 12 months ago, can run well.

"They left here in great shape. I'm very happy with them," he said.

"I'm not so happy with the draw for Dandalla. That looks a bit of a disaster being in 15 - is a great shame.

"The only slight positive is that most of the fancied horses are dawn high, so we'll see how it works out, but the rail has been a massive advantage all year on that straight five-furlong track.

"Lady In France is drawn in seven, which seems fine. She was fourth last year, but I thought it was one that got away because she was given too much to do. We were annoyed, but that's racing.

"Dandalla is in great form. She's not slow, but I don't know how we'll ride her. We might have to go forward from that draw."