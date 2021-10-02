Prix Daniel Wildenstein: Real World wins for Frankie Dettori and Saeed bin Suroor as Dubai return looks likely

Real World could have the Dubai World Cup on his agenda next year after denying The Revenant a third Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein victory at ParisLongchamp.
Riding the crest of a wave having triumphed in his previous three races, including at Royal Ascot, the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Dark Angel colt coped admirably on unsuitably soft going to take up the lead a furlong from home under Frankie Dettori.
Only Francis-Henri Graffard's The Revenant could lay down a challenge as the post approach, but Real World was able to repel him and crossed the line a short neck to the good, as Dettori and Bin Suroor teamed up again in a reminder of so many big days in Paris.
Bin Suroor said: "This horse has improved a lot. He won at Royal Ascot, then a Listed race at Newbury and then a Group Three at York and then we brought him here.
"There was a question mark about the soft ground. He had never run on this ground, but we gave him a chance and thankfully he won.
"Physically he looks good - he is not there yet, but he is still improving.
"I think he can run between a mile and a mile and a quarter. We will speak to Sheikh Mohammed about a plan, but more than likely will take him back to Dubai."
He added: "We'll keep the options open for him in Group One races, but he could be a Dubai World Cup horse - if he handles the dirt.
"He finished second on the dirt in Dubai last year. We will run him on the turf first, just to get him fit, and then maybe take him to Saudi before the World Cup."
And of his old ally Dettori, he said simply: "He's the best."