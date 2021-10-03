Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Oisin Murphy strikes early in Paris as Zellie wins Marcel Boussac for Andre Fabre

Oisin Murphy struck gold on Arc day at ParisLongchamp as Zellie got up close home in the testing conditions to win the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac.

Trained by Andre Fabre, who had to pull the highly-regarded Raclette out of the race due to the softening of the ground overnight, Zellie sat at the back of the field as Murphy bided his time in the mile Group One for fillies.

Front-runner Fleur D'Iris was a spent force soon after turning for home, when Times Square came through from third to take it up, but there was a gap down on the rail and Zelli came with a strong late run.

The 4/1 shot nosed ahead with a furlong to travel and 40/1 chance Times Square had no more to give, hanging on for a creditable second from George Boughey's Oscula (15/2) in third.

It was a first victory in the famous French race for Britain's two-time champion jockey Murphy, and a second for the master handler Fabre, whose first came back in 1995 courtesy of Miss Tahiti.

Zellie was given of quote of 12/1 for the French 1000 Guineas with Paddy Power.

For Murphy, the success capped a dramatic few days after he was taken to hospital for stiches on a facial injury following a frightening incident in the paddock at Salisbury on Thursday.

Thanks to all the medical staff @salisburyraces + the hospital @NHSEnglandLDN I’ve had a few stitches to my lip + face. I’ve been discharged already. Very grateful to their work and all the kind messages. — Oisín Murphy (@oismurphy) September 30, 2021

The champion jockey, who was back in the saddle at Ascot on Friday, said: "It's great. I had to pick myself up. I'm a little bit sore and it's very ugly, but there's nothing wrong with me. I had good horses to ride and it's all worked well.

"It's brilliant to win a big race for Mr Fabre. I grew up watching him train winners all over the world and I was on the right horse today.

"She didn't fly out of the stalls and I just had to be patient and hope they would stop and she would pick up.

"Once the false rail opened up, she was always going to win. She's a beautiful filly and an easy ride - a jockey's dream."

Fabre said: "She's been very consistent all the way and the ground suited. She won really well.

"She might be a little bit limited with distance, but she could be a filly for the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches."

Of Oscula, who has been a credit to her connections this season, Nick Bradley of the owning syndicate said: "Everything went wrong as we planned to lead and didn't come out, but as the two in front went hard it worked in our favour.

"She's as tough as nails. We plan to either go Juvenile Fillies' Turf (at the Breeders' Cup) or I've a mad idea to send her for the UAE 1,000 Guineas in Dubai."