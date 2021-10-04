Royal Ascot winner Chipotle to be sold later this month after stellar two-year-old campaign

Eve Johnson Houghton's durable two-year-old Chipotle is heading to the sales after Listed victories at Royal Ascot and Redcar.

The son of Havana Gold has been a real success story this season, having been bought for just 10,000 guineas.

He won the Brocklesby on the opening day of the Flat season at Doncaster, where his trainer was at pains to state he was far from just an early type - and how right she was.

Chipotle went on to win the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot - and on his ninth run of the season on Saturday, he landed Redcar's Listed Two Year Old Trophy, which is likely to be his last for his adoring trainer.

"He has danced every dance," said Johnson Houghton.

"I probably should have put him up to six furlongs earlier than I did. I regretted running him at Doncaster (in the Flying Childers), because by then I knew he wanted six.

"I think he'll improve again for going up to six furlongs, and he's really tough.

Image: Chipotle after claiming the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot

"It's rare for a horse to do what he's done, win the Brocklesby, at Ascot and still be winning in October - but he's pretty good."

Unfortunately for Johnson Houghton, however, he now has a date at the sales.

"There's nothing left this year for him, and he was bought for a two-year-old syndicate, so he's got to go to the sales unfortunately," said Johnson Houghton.

"That was the name of the game when we bought him. Some of them might get together and buy him back, I don't know, but his next appointment is in the sale.

"It's not a bad way to sign off anyway - he's done them proud."