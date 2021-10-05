Breeders' Cup: A Case Of You heading for Del Mar after Prix de l'Abbaye triumph in Paris

A tilt at Breeders' Cup glory is next on the agenda for A Case Of You following his popular success in the Prix de l'Abbaye on Sunday.

Having narrowly missed out on being a first Group One winner for trainer Ado McGuinness in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh last month, the son of Hot Streak went one place better on Arc day - sparking jubilant scenes in the ParisLongchamp winner's enclosure.

A Case Of You arrived back to his home on the outskirts of Dublin on Tuesday morning - and provided he pleases connections when returning to full work, he looks set to head for Del Mar for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint.

McGuinness said: "We had a great night on Sunday. That's what life's all about really.

"The horse came off the truck this morning and we're very happy - he's 100 per cent. He's a great horse to grub - he's never left a nut at all. He'll go out for a roll and a pick of grass now.

Now a Group 1 winning trainer courtesy of A Case of You. A lot of people to thank #Rocket #WhatATeam @WhelanRonan pic.twitter.com/HxUd4bz4BY — Ado McGuinness (@adomcguinness1) October 3, 2021

"He'll get a few nice, easy days to freshen up and then we're going to prepare him for Del Mar, so long as there are no mishaps or anything.

"We'll make an entry for Hong Kong as well, just in case there's a hiccup going to America.

"The Turf Sprint is five-and-a-half (furlongs) and it's a bit tight, but if he had a nice draw I think it would make a big difference and I think this lad would come from anywhere."

Image: McGuinness reports A Case Of You to be in fine form after his Abbaye victory

Whatever happens in California, McGuinness is already looking forward to seeing what his stable star can achieve as a four-year-old in 2022.

He added: "He's going to be a fabulous horse next year. You could say put him away, but there's only one Breeders' Cup, he's in the form of his life and I think he's getting better.

"If the horse is fit and healthy to travel he will travel and if he's not fit and healthy he won't travel.

"But at this present moment, we're looking at tickets anyhow."