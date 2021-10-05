QEII Stakes: Saffron Beach trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam to discuss potential Ascot run with owners this week

If Saffron Beach runs again this season it is likely to be in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day.
Jane Chapple-Hyam is to meet with the owners of the impressive Sun Chariot winner this week to decide whether or not to "roll the dice".
Whether she does or not, Chapple-Hyam is safe in the knowledge that the talented filly will return to training next season.
Ascot Champions Day live on Sky Sports
Watch British Champions Day at Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, October 16 from 12.30pm
"She came out of the race fantastic, she's eaten up, she lost six kilos and she's in good order - I'm very pleased," said the Newmarket handler, who was celebrating her first Group One win.
"I think the owners would like to roll the dice once more and I'm having a meeting with the owners when we have a little celebration.
Trending
- Manchester clubs top Europe for squad value
- Sir Alex: Ronaldo should have started in Everton draw
- Neville: Ronaldo walk-off puts pressure on Ole
- Fury taunts Wilder: I don't care if you talk or not
- Salah soars clear in form chart
- Ward-Prowse replaces injured Phillips in England squad
- Raducanu could face idol Halep at Indian Wells
- Chelsea's Eriksson 'devastated' by NWSL sexual assault allegations
- Liverpool have 'substantial evidence' relating to City spit claim
- A world heavyweight champion? We'll soon find out!
"She's a tough filly, to have been on the go in the first weeks of the season to then win a Group One in October - it tells you a lot about her constitution.
"I'm lucky that she stays in training next year and if there's one more run this year we'll see what we come up with. I can't see it being abroad, so the only real option is the QEII.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"Next year we might have a look at 10 furlongs, the owners might let me have a go, but she absolutely loves that Rowley Mile so long term she will probably start back in the Dahlia Stakes at the Guineas meeting.
"I've been getting a bit of ribbing from the other trainers now I've finally won a Group One. It's taken me 14 years so I don't mind it!"