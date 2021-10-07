Torquator Tasso: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero to return to defend ParisLongchamp crown next season

Connections of Torquator Tasso have confirmed the shock Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero will return next season with a view to defending his crown in 12 months' time.

The Marcel Weiss-trained four-year-old became only the third German challenger to win Europe's premier middle-distance contest when causing an upset at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

In the immediate aftermath there was talk of a potential trip to Japan, but the Adlerflug colt will now be given a well-earned break before being prepared for a 2022 campaign.

Julia Römich, a representative of Weiss's stable, told Equidia: "The Marcel Weiss stable thanks everyone for this unforgettable day Sunday at Longchamp.

"Torquator Tasso will not run again this year. His owners have resisted the temptation to go to the Group One Japan Cup so that he can rest up for next year.

"The objective is to defend his title in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. As such, we will come back to Longchamp next year."

How German raider conquered the Arc

Image: Torquator Tasso, nearside, beats Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane to the line

Heavy rain in Paris caused a slowly-run contest on Sunday, the 100th edition of the famous race, as King George and Derby winner Adayar took up the running from the early pace-setter Broome.

William Buick kicked Adayar clear and, at one stage, looked to take some serious catching, still in front with a furlong to run.

Conditions then took their toll as Adayar's stablemate Hurricane Lane produced his challenge under James Doyle.

Ante-post favourite Tarnawa, for trainer Dermot Weld, joined the Godolphin duo and briefly had her head in front along the inside rail.

All the while, jockey Rene Piechulek was making stealthy progress on his huge outsider Torquator Tasso and eventually pulled clear with a final surge for the line.

Torquator Tasso, Germany's horse of the year in 2020, is just the third German winner of the Arc after Star Appeal (1975) and Danedream (2011).

Should the Arc be moved in search of better ground?

Moving the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe forward a week in search of better ground is a bad idea and would have a knock-on effect on top races across Europe, according to French racing expert Laurent Barbarin.

Talks have reportedly been held this week over the prospect of moving the Paris showpiece after Torquator Tasso's victory on heavy ground last weekend.

Arc ground - last 16 races Good - 7 Good to Soft - 2 Soft - 3 Holding - 2 Heavy - 2

Barbarin told Sky Sports Racing: "If we take the German horse out of the race, we'd have had Tarnawa first, Hurricane Lane second and Adayar third. No one would then have come and mentioned that [moving the Arc].

"If at some time this had to happen, all the pattern races in Europe would have to be moved as well. The Arc trial will be messed up, the Deauville meeting will be messed up and it goes on and on.

"There has been only one real reaction, from Olivier Delloye [CEO of France Galop], and he said there has been no significant impact on the weather if we moved the race.

"He has asked the committee to have a look at it but as long as the spectacle has not been affected by the ground then they'd need to find a real good reason to do it.

"It's open to discussion but there would need to be a much stronger argument than we've seen so far.

"In my view it's not a great idea. Maybe in 50 years' time, with climate change, we'll be running the Arc on the All-weather, but not for now!"