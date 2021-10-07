Fillies' Mile: Unbeaten Inspiral puts reputation on line in Newmarket Group One

Unbeaten Inspiral faces her toughest test to date on Friday as she looks to claim a maiden Group One in the Bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

Bred to be very smart as a daughter of Frankel out of high-class racemare Starscope, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned youngster has so far lived up to her blue-blooded pedigree with a hat-trick of victories.

An impressive debut performance at Newmarket has been followed by even more dominant displays in the Star Stakes at Sandown and the May Hill at Doncaster, meaning she tops the betting for both next season's 1000 Guineas and Oaks.

Inspiral is widely expected to stretch her unbeaten record to four over the Rowley Mile, but connections are taking nothing for granted.

"She's done everything right so far and is a lovely filly," said Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson.

"She's working well - but this is a big step up, and she'll be racing on some rain-softened ground, which she hasn't encountered before. Her mother went on it - and what will be will be.

"Dreams may be shattered, but we may have even bigger dreams for next year if all goes our way."

John and Thady Gosden's Inspiral is one of two unbeaten fillies in Friday's nine-strong field, along with the James Ferguson-trained Mise En Scene.

The daughter of Siyouni has so far won a novice event at Haydock and the Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood - and got a taste for the undulations of Newmarket during a recent racecourse gallop.

Image: Mise En Scene ridden by jockey Oisin Murphy (right) winning at Goodwood

Ferguson said: "After Goodwood, the first thing Oisin (Murphy) said was that she needs a mile.

"Although the Rockfel is a wonderful race, I didn't think she had much to prove. She came out of Goodwood fine, but I didn't think there was much point running over seven (furlongs) again, so we decided to come straight here.

"She did a nice piece of work on the racecourse and she seemed to handle it fine. We are very lucky the track is on our doorstep.

"I understood her price (7-1) at Goodwood, because in her race at Haydock she beat nothing. I knew she was good enough to get black type and I was expecting a good run, but the fact she won was fantastic.

"Oisin rode her very coolly, and if he wanted to he could have got there quicker. He was aware he was going to get there and gave her a beautiful ride, but I think with another furlong she would have gone again."

Charlie Appleby's Wild Beauty was no match for Inspiral in Sandown's Star Stakes, but has since won a Grade One at Woodbine.

"We were delighted to see Wild Beauty win a G1 in Canada, when she improved for the step up to a mile," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

Image: Frankie Dettori riding Inspiral to victory at Doncaster

"She has taken that race well and goes into this with plenty of experience at a high level."

Irish raiders Concert Hall (Aidan O'Brien) and Magical Lagoon (Jessica Harrington) also feature.

O'Brien said of his filly, by Dubawi out of the Oaks winner Was: "She's been improving with every run.

"We've been really happy with her - we were pleased with her last run when she won the Group Three at the Curragh.

"We always thought she'd stay further than a mile, and she has seen the seven furlongs out really well in her last few races.

"She'll be happy that the ground is nice. That's in her favour."