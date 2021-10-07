Chris Wall's Double Or Bubble bidding to end her season on a high in Group Two Challenge Stakes

Double or Bubble wins at Newmarket
Image: Double Or Bubble winning at Newmarket

Chris Wall's Double Or Bubble will try to end her season on a high in the Group Two Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

The four-year-old has been in fine form all season, finishing out of the top two just once when ninth in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Since then she has been defeated by just a neck in the Listed Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes at Chelmsford - before going on to take the Flying Fillies' Stakes, another Listed race, at Pontefract in August.

A return to Group level followed with performances in the Supreme Stakes at Goodwood and Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster, finishing second each time to Toro Strike and then Just Beautiful.

Double Or Bubble is back at Group Two level on Friday, and Wall is hoping the current good to soft ground proves suitable.

The Newmarket trainer said: "We've not had as much rain here as other places, so the ground will probably be good.

"But that's all right - she's just a filly we'd like to avoid soft ground with.

"While it's a competitive race, this didn't look as scary as a Group Two may do, and I didn't think there was anything in this the likes of which we haven't already taken on or run against this season.

"We thought we'd give it a go again. She's in good form - and if she runs her race then I hope she'll be at the competitive end of things.

"She's been second in two Group Threes. The colt that beat her at Goodwood (Toro Strike) beat the track record, and it's a good filly (Just Beautiful) that beat her last time.

"She's not out of place in this company. Although she's been on the go a long time, she looks well - she's been going well at home, so we thought we'd roll the dice one last time this season."

Al Suhail winning the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket in 2020
Image: Al Suhail winning the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket in 2020

Charlie Appleby fields two in the seven-furlong contest, and reports both Al Suhail and D'bai in fine shape.

"Al Suhail lacks a bit of consistency but has taken each run well this year and, if he produces his best form, should be bang there," the trainer told godolphin.com.

D&#39;Bai coming out on top at Haydock
Image: D'Bai coming out on top at Haydock

"D'bai has been consistent all year and heads into this race in good order.

"We are hopeful of another solid performance over his optimum trip."

Chindit comes out on top in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury
Image: Chindit claims the Greenham Stakes at Newbury

Richard Hannon's Chindit seeks to get back to winning ways after a handful of mid-division finishes in Group contests - with John Quinn's Safe Voyage also looking for a return to the form which saw him take the Listed City Plate Stakes at Chester in July.

William Haggas' With Thanks won the Listed October Stakes at Ascot just last weekend, and looks to claim a first Group Two - as does Aidan O'Brien's Horoscope, last seen finishing third in the Boomerang Mile at Leopardstown.

Charlie Hills' Prix de Meautry winner Garrus and Henry Candy's Jouska complete the field of nine.

