Fillies' Mile: Unbeaten Inspiral powers to Group One victory at Newmarket to outline Classic credentials

Inspiral maintained her unbeaten run and strengthened her Classic credentials with victory in the bet365 Fillies' Mile.

Leading two furlongs out, the John and Thady Gosden-trained juvenile pulled clear of her rivals to complete a four-timer in the Group One feature.

Frankie Dettori - winning the race for a record-extending seventh time - settled the 8-11 favourite behind Cachet in the centre of the course in the early stages while the rest of the field were towards the far rail.

Three furlongs out, the two groups came together and Dettori did not wait long to make his challenge.

Image: Frankie Dettori and Inspiral stretch clear to win the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster

Inspiral quickened away in great style to score by two and a half lengths from Prosperous Voyage, with Cachet a neck away in third and Mise En Scene a never-nearer fourth.

A Cheveley Park Stud-owned daughter of Frankel, Inspiral was cut to 3-1 favourite for the Qipco 1000 Guineas and to 5-1 for the Cazoo Oaks with Coral. Betfair made her 7-2 from 6s for the Guineas and 6-1 from 8s for the Oaks.

Dettori said: "She doesn't stop surprising me, she travelled like the winner, she travelled real good. She's a beauty and has still got plenty to fill up in the winter.

"She went into the dip and came out of it well. I was tracking James (Doyle, on Cachet) and he was matching the other side so I knew I wasn't losing any ground.

"At the three (furlong pole) I tried to join the others, I sat wide and then coming out of the dip I asked her to quicken and she came out of it pretty well.

"Obviously she's very good - I don't have to say that, she's won everything. I knew I had it won a long way out.

"She's done nothing wrong, I'm very excited and we can think of the Guineas next year."

Gosden senior said: "She won well in the May Hill and was pretty professional there, I think she's learning all the time.

Image: John Gosden

"She travelled well into the dip and you'd have to be very happy, she took it well and she's getting stronger all the time.

"We'll start her off in a trial or go straight to the Guineas on the back of a gallop. It's a long way off, all I know is she won't be going to Del Mar!"

He added: "It's great for an owner/breeder to have a filly of this quality.

Image: Frankie Dettori riding Inspiral to victory at Doncaster

"All the way through she did everything very easily and when we ran her on the July Course she'd only ever been on the bridle, but she showed her class straight away. She's a filly that would be easy to over-train.

"She's by Frankel, she'll get 10 furlongs but beyond that I don't know, there's a question mark.

"She's was fine on that good ground today on the course, I wouldn't know about good to firm."