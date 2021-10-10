Derby and King George hero Adayar will retain Champion Stakes option

Adayar could yet be part of Godolphin's strong team for Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday, should he continue to give the right signs following his run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Newmarket trainer Charlie Appleby feels he already has strong chances with Master Of The Seas in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Creative Force in the Qipco British Champions Sprint - and has confirmed Adayar will be left in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Monday's five-day confirmation stage.

The Epsom Derby hero found very testing ground against him when fourth in the ParisLongchamp showpiece, having missed his intended prep. It was his first start since winning the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

"He will be left in the Champion Stakes tomorrow, for the simple reason at the moment he has come out of the Arc well," Appleby told Racing TV's Luck On Sunday.

"Should connections ask me next week how the horse is, and I say 'jumping around' and they say 'where can we go?', I'd look a bit daft saying I'd taken him out of the Champion Stakes on the Monday.

"He will stay in tomorrow. We've an open book and should connections want to run him again and I can't at that time give a negative for not to run him, then the Champion Stakes will be looked at."

Appleby is keen on the prospects of Master Of The Seas, who had his first outing since just being touched off in the 2000 Guineas when third to Benbatl in the Joel Stakes, and on Creative Force. The Jersey Stakes winner has performer creditably in the both the July Cup and Haydock Sprint Cup.

"The way the weather forecast is potentially looking, Master Of The Seas will run in the QEII and Creative Force will head to the Champions Sprint. Two handy horses," he said.

"Creative Force is learning how to sprint now. We've seen what he can do over seven. He's been competitive at six and he's still learning. As we all know, dropping back into sprinting divisions at that level it takes a bit of getting the hang of, but he's getting there and he'll go into the weekend a big player.

"Master Of The Seas has definitely come on for that run in the Joel and we're looking forward to him."

Mishriff, runner-up to Adayar in the King George, is gunning for revenge after destroying the field in the Juddmonte International at York in August.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt was well-beaten in the Champion Stakes 12 months ago, but that race was on testing ground.

His jockey David Egan is expecting a much better performance with conditions looking to be more suitable.

"Mr Gosden explained last year he wasn't comfortable on the ground, so you put a line through that, and the fact he went to Saudi from there - to (then) go and win the best race in the world (at York) was an example of how you can put a line through that," he said.

"The way he ran at Ascot finishing behind the Derby winner, Adayar, giving him so much weight over a mile and a half I think it just stretched him. His run just petered out in the last 100 yards.

"Over a stiff mile and a quarter on turf I think that is his optimum trip. With the weather forecast looking good, it's looking hopeful for next Saturday."