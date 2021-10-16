Qipco Champion Stakes shock as French raider Sealiway holds off Dubai Honour in Ascot epic

French raider Sealiway toughed it out to claim the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot for Mickael Barzalona and Cedric Rossi.

The three-year-old had shown some good form in Group One races earlier this season, but put in a huge career best to turn away Dubai Honour for James Doyle and William Haggas in the closing stages and land a 21st Champion Stakes victory for France.

Sealiway did edge towards Dubai Honour into the middle of the track during the closing stages, but pulled clear close to the line to eventually win by three-quarters of a length.

Image: Sealiway and Mickael Barzalona after claiming the Qipco Champion Stakes

Last year's winner Addeybb made the early running for Tom Marquand and Haggas but faded up the straight to finish sixth, whilst Adayar picked up the lead for William Buick but found little for pressure in the final two furlongs and ended up finishing fifth.

Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney picked up the pieces late and ran on into third place for Kevin Manning and Jim Bolger.

Image: Adayar races clear of the field to win the King George at Ascot

Favourite Mishriff travelled nicely into the race and loomed up menacingly but didn't pick up when asked by David Egan and finished a fading fourth beaten just over three lengths.

That result also meant Oisin Murphy claimed his third jockeys' championship, with the Irish rider leading William Buick by two winners with just one race to follow.

Sealiway's jockey Mickael Barzalona said after the race: "We came here with a lot of ambition and we're very happy with the way he did it today. After his race in the Arc he showed he had come back in very good condition.

"Against this big field and these strong horses it is a very good performance. When they didn't pass me straightaway I thought he would be very hard to pass.

"My horse was getting very tired and the ground was very sticky but he's given a big effort."