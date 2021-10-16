British Champions Day: Oisin Murphy defends flat jockeys' championship title after final day battle with William Buick

Oisin Murphy has been crowned champion flat jockey for the third year in a row after holding off the challenge of title rival William Buick on Champions Day at Ascot.

Murphy, leading rider in 2019 and 2020, went into the final day of the championship with an advantage of three over Buick (153-150) after a double at Haydock on Friday.

Buick, booked for five rides at Ascot on Saturday, closed the gap to two with victory on Creative Force in the Group One Champions Sprint.

Murphy failed to add to his tally with the first three rides at Ascot, but with Buick only seventh in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Master Of The Seas, the challenger's final hope of drawing level fell to Adayar in the Champion Stakes.

The Derby and King George hero kicked clear off the bend but quickly tired into fifth as Sealiway claimed victory for jockey Mickael Barzalona and jockey Cedric Rossi.

Murphy is the first flat jockey to win three titles in a row since Brian Hughes completed the feat in 2014.

Murphy: Third title a dream come true

The title comes at the end of a dramatic few days for Murphy after he was involved in an alleged incident at a Newmarket pub last week.

Speaking on Friday night, Murphy said he had allowed the pressure of competing for the jockeys' title to get the better of him.

Image: Murphy said he must not 'turn to alcohol' to deal with bad days in the saddle after being involved in an alleged incident last week

Reflecting on his title victory, Murphy said: "It's fantastic to lift this trophy again, a dream come true.

"Qatar Racing has been my job for a couple of years but in order to win jockeys' championships, I need to be given free rein to go where I pleased and where the best opportunities are.

"William is one of the best riders in the world and it's been very tough. He's a tremendous competitor with a fantastic job.

"Thanks to all my owners and trainers for putting me on winners. This is what it's all about."

Asked if he would go for a fourth title in 2022, Murphy added: "I'm 26-years-old and still feel like a child so I'll have to keep trying for a few more years."

On his plans for the winter, Murphy said: "We still have lots of maidens to run in the next two weeks or so and then the Breeders' Cup, Hong Kong International, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. I'll try and keep busy and hopefully find some more fast horses to line up next season.

"I've bought some show jumpers as well, that's my passion. Hopefully, I'll get to ride them in my free time.

"Horses is my life and I'm never happy than when I'm on the back of a horse."