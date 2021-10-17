Prix Royal-Oak: Search For A Song set for French exam as trainer Dermot Weld prays for end to Paris rain

Search For A Song has further Group One honours in her sights as she heads to ParisLongchamp next Sunday for the Prix Royal-Oak.

The five-year-old is a dual Irish St Leger victor and trainer Dermot Weld is eager to have a crack at the French version of the staying race, which is contested over just short of two miles in Paris.

The mare could finish only sixth when bidding for a third Irish Leger last month, but returned to winning form with a nine-and-a-half-length romp in the Loughbrown Stakes and after bypassing a couple of options on Champions Day at Ascot, Weld hopes the French going will suit.

He said: "Search For A Song will go for the Prix Royal Oak next Sunday at Longchamp.

"She's won two Irish St Legers so let's see if she can win a French St Leger. We did it before with Vinnie Roe who won four Irish St Legers.

"She's in great form. She was very good the last day in the Curragh and we just hope they don't get too much more rain in France."