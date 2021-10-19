Josh Moore suffers broken ribs and fractured back after fall at Plumpton on Monday

Jockey Josh Moore faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining broken ribs and fractured vertebrae in a fall at Plumpton on Botox Has on Monday.

Five-year-old Botox Has was having his first run over the larger obstacles at Plumpton when he fell at the 11th fence, having made a jumping error at the previous obstacle.

Jockey Moore was sent over the head of the horse and was briefly unconscious before being taken to Sussex County Hospital, where he stayed overnight.

Image: Traffic Fluide ridden by Josh Moore

The three-runner race was eventually won by seven-year-old Up The Straight, trained by Richard Rowe and ridden by claiming jockey Niall Houlihan.

Sky Sports Racing pundit Hayley Moore - sister of Josh - confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday morning that he has suffered broken ribs and fractured vertebrae, and is expected to have a spell on the sidelines as a result.

Sadly @joshmoore91 fractured vertebra & broke ribs yesterday @plumptonraces after his fall. Botox Has is fine. Thanks to the great on course doctors for all they do. Lucky to have them. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Thanks for all your messages. It’s a tough game at times. — HAYLEY MOORE (@hayleyjanemoore) October 19, 2021

Moore has previously ridden the likes of Ar Mad to Grade One victory in the 2015 Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown, and also enjoyed Sodexo Gold Cup success on Traffic Fluide at Ascot in 2018.