Chepstow Grade One winner Adagio set for return at Cheltenham in Greatwood Hurdle

Adagio won the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last season; he backed that up with an excellent run in the Triumph Hurdle, finishing second to Quilixios; the four-year-old filled the same spot at Aintree behind Monmiral

Wednesday 20 October 2021 11:10, UK

Adagio ridden by Tom Scudamore clears a fence before winning the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle during the Coral Welsh Grand National day at Chepstow Racecourse.
Image: Adagio is being aimed at Cheltenham's Greatwood Hurdle

The Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham is a potential comeback target for David Pipe's stable star Adagio.

Winner of the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last Christmas, the French import went on to fill the runner-up spot in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and again at Aintree's Grand National meeting.

Pipe has revealed the four-year-old had a wind operation during the summer, but he is reported to be making good progress for a likely return next month.

Quilixios and Rachael Blackmore defeats Adagio in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham
Image: Quilixios and Rachael Blackmore defeats Adagio in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham

Adagio could bid to provide the Pond House team with a sixth Greatwood success at Prestbury Park, although the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle a fortnight later is a possible alternative.

Pipe said: "He'll have an entry at Cheltenham in the Greatwood. We'll have a look at that and we'll have a look the Fighting Fifth as well, probably.

"He's done well over the summer. He's had a wind operation and is in good form, but he won't be out until mid-November onwards.

"Four-year-olds can find it tough in their second season (over hurdles), but we hope he'll be the exception to the rule.

Monmiral beats Adagio at Aintree
Image: Monmiral beats Adagio at Aintree

"He's in good form at present, anyway."

