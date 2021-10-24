Old Roan Chase: Allmankind on top at Aintree as Dan Skelton wins Grade Two prize from Itchy Feet and Midnight Shadow

Allmankind made almost all to defy top weight in the Jewson Monet's Garden Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree.
A Grade One winner over hurdles as a juvenile and a top-level scorer too as a novice chaser last term, a mark of 160 ensured Allmankind shouldered the steadier of 11st 10lb in this Grade Two.
Trainer Dan Skelton had given him a prep run over hurdles at Chepstow this month - and while he could finish only third as favourite on that occasion, he made no mistake back over the bigger obstacles.
- I Like To Move It rocks Cheltenham for Twiston-Davies
- Lucki makes exciting start over fences with Cheltenham win
A noted front-runner, Harry Skelton's mount was swiftly into stride, with Killer Clown and Itchy Feet trying to make their presence felt in the early exchanges as Allmankind set a decent pace.
He built up a couple of lengths lead at one point, but at the top of the straight, there were really only three in contention - with Midnight Shadow travelling well in the hands of Ryan Mania.
Trending
- F1 in the USA: Max vs Lewis headlines mixed-up grid
- Download Instructions
- Verstappen and Hamilton's blockbuster front row return
- PL predictions: Liverpool to run riot at Old Trafford
- Holyfield's son delivers massive stoppage
- United States GP: When to watch Sunday's race live on Sky
- Sublime Stevenson tears Herring apart
- Ronaldo: I will silence critics and win more trophies
- What next? Stevenson wants US vs Mexico super-fight
- Solskjaer on Ronaldo's finishing and stopping Salah
A mistake from Allmankind three fences out briefly handed the initiative to Midnight Shadow, but the 9-4 favourite took the last obstacle much better to grab back the lead - and he kept finding for pressure all the way to the line.
Itchy Feet, who made a couple of errors in his fencing, finished with real purpose but was beaten a length at the line - with the same distance back to Midnight Shadow in third.
Paddy Power make Allmankind a 10-1 from 20s for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, while he is 20s from 33-1 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase.