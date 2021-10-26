Johnbb to run in London Gold Cup at Ascot for in-form Tom Lacey

Tom Lacey's yard has been in flying form so far this season; Tea Clipper has already won a Listed novice chase with Glory And Fortune landing the Welsh Champion Hurdle; watch the Bateaux London Gold Cup live on Sky Sports Racing

Tuesday 26 October 2021 15:16, UK

Tom Lacey
Image: Tom Lacey will run Johnbb in this weekend's Bateaux London Gold Cup

Johnbb could make his seasonal reappearance in the Bateaux London Gold Cup at Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Trainer Tom Lacey is happy with the way the seven-year-old went through his paces on Tuesday morning, and is leaning towards running him in Saturday's three-mile contest.

"He worked nicely this morning, so we will see where we are. I'd be keen to go," he said.

Johnbb got off the mark first time out last term at Wetherby in November, and ended his three-race campaign as runner-up to Happygolucky at Aintree in April.

The Lacey stable has already enjoyed notable successes this season - with Tea Clipper in a Listed novice chase, and Glory And Fortune, who won the Welsh Champion Hurdle. The latter is Cheltenham bound for the Greatwood Hurdle next month.

"Glory And Fortune has come out of it very well. He'll go for the Greatwood next," said the Herefordshire trainer.

Lacey will send Kimberlite Candy back to Aintree for the Becher Chase in December, in a bid to make it third time lucky after finishing second in the race for the last two years.

"I think he'll go for the Becher again," he said.

